Divisional Duel: Many Flows and Then ... Ebs!

On a night when Calgary was looking to go 5-0 to open a season for the first time in 52 seasons as a franchise while the Kraken were out to beat the Flames for the first time at Climate Pledge Arena, this tightly-contest affair, of course, went into overtime. But then it tilted Seattle’s way in a big way on a Jordan Eberle game-winner, his fifth of the year in just six games.

With just under eight minutes left, the Kraken were afforded their fourth power play opportunity of the night. Matty Beniers, who was strong on the puck all game and made a vital shot block during a second-period four-on-four segment, one-timed a shot that Calgary’s Dan Vladar snuffed. Vladar and opposing goalie Joey Daccord both played solid games to signify this game a defense-first showdown.

Daccord was especially superb with Calgary pressuring in the final minutes. He made several close-in shots and kept himself positioned in way that some pucks hit him even if maybe he didn’t all of the shots cleanly. Daccord faced five high-danger chances in the third period, most of them within the last four minutes of regulation. During a late sequence, the raucous crowd broke into its first high-decibel “Joey! Joey!” chants.

Not to be overlooked: Kraken killed off an early-third period Calgary power play with more stellar work from the likes of Chandler Stephenson (who scored the first Kraken goal), Brandon Tanev, Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson.

Stephenson Gets Second Chance, Scores First Kraken Goal

With the score 1-0 visitors 12 minutes into middle frame, the referees were kind enough to call two penalties (one drawn by Brandon Tanev and the other by Matty Beniers) close enough to afford Seattle 47 seconds of 5-on-3 play. While new-guy center Chandler Stephenson was stopped on his first shot from mid-right face off circle, teammates Jaden Schwartz and Brian McCann set up the free-agent signee for another try, this one beating Vladar trying to track the shot through or around a screen set by Schwartz. The alternate captain maneuvered his way out of the shot’s path and even jumped straight up to make he didn’t inadvertently block it.

The result was Stephenson’s first goal in Kraken blue. To that point, the game’s pair of scores were both power play goals tallied by two-time Cup winners (Stephenson was on title teams with Washington in 2018 and Vegas in 2023).