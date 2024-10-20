Divisional Duel: Many Flows and Then ... Ebs!
Kraken captain Jordan Eberle scores in extra time, with strong assist and setup work by D-man Brandon Montour for another thriller win for Kraken, now 4-2 on season
On a night when Calgary was looking to go 5-0 to open a season for the first time in 52 seasons as a franchise while the Kraken were out to beat the Flames for the first time at Climate Pledge Arena, this tightly-contest affair, of course, went into overtime. But then it tilted Seattle’s way in a big way on a Jordan Eberle game-winner, his fifth of the year in just six games.
With just under eight minutes left, the Kraken were afforded their fourth power play opportunity of the night. Matty Beniers, who was strong on the puck all game and made a vital shot block during a second-period four-on-four segment, one-timed a shot that Calgary’s Dan Vladar snuffed. Vladar and opposing goalie Joey Daccord both played solid games to signify this game a defense-first showdown.
Daccord was especially superb with Calgary pressuring in the final minutes. He made several close-in shots and kept himself positioned in way that some pucks hit him even if maybe he didn’t all of the shots cleanly. Daccord faced five high-danger chances in the third period, most of them within the last four minutes of regulation. During a late sequence, the raucous crowd broke into its first high-decibel “Joey! Joey!” chants.
Not to be overlooked: Kraken killed off an early-third period Calgary power play with more stellar work from the likes of Chandler Stephenson (who scored the first Kraken goal), Brandon Tanev, Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson.
Stephenson Gets Second Chance, Scores First Kraken Goal
With the score 1-0 visitors 12 minutes into middle frame, the referees were kind enough to call two penalties (one drawn by Brandon Tanev and the other by Matty Beniers) close enough to afford Seattle 47 seconds of 5-on-3 play. While new-guy center Chandler Stephenson was stopped on his first shot from mid-right face off circle, teammates Jaden Schwartz and Brian McCann set up the free-agent signee for another try, this one beating Vladar trying to track the shot through or around a screen set by Schwartz. The alternate captain maneuvered his way out of the shot’s path and even jumped straight up to make he didn’t inadvertently block it.
The result was Stephenson’s first goal in Kraken blue. To that point, the game’s pair of scores were both power play goals tallied by two-time Cup winners (Stephenson was on title teams with Washington in 2018 and Vegas in 2023).
Appreciation for Schwartz
It’s not news to avid Kraken fans, but Schwartz’ detail work in all zones can be lost at times when purusing the scoresheet. Yes, he gets a number of assists by retrieving a puck in the defensive and quickly sending it up for a scoring sequence. Other times, he does the same but touches too many teammates’ sticks to earn an assist.
He makes any number of smart and effective defensive plays on the forecheck too. By all accounts, he is vocal leader in the dressing room and has been the teammate who hosted dinner when young teammates such as Matty Beniers and Shane Wright arrived in town to play their first playoff games.
Near-Misses Scattered Throughout the First Period
While the first period here Saturday night felt dominated by several near-miss scoring attempts by the Kraken, the final result was not only a 1-0 lead for Calgary but also five high-danger chances for the Flames compared to one for Seattle. The lone goal materialized on a late-period power play with defenseman Josh Mahura whistled off for slashing during a net-front sequence in which CGY forward Nazem Kadri had two close-in wrist shots plus a poke shot, all saved in succession by goaltender Joey Daccord.
With Mahura off, the Kraken penalty killers held the Flames to one shot on goal for the first minute-plus of the PK. Following a PK clear, the Flames re-entered the Kraken zone with less than 15 seconds to play but lost control of the puck as it headed left of the goal. Daccord, normally surehanded when he comes out of his crease to play the puck, whiffed this tie and puck ended up at the left point on the stick of winger Blake Coleman when teammate Mikael Backlund rimmed it around the boards.
Daccord was back in net but likely not fully settled. Coleman’s shot zipped past net-front traffic that included elite killer Brandon Tanev trying to block the shot and Calgary defenseman Rasmus Anderson setting a screen (not his usual locale on the ice). It’s the first 2024-25 goal for Coleman, who won two Cups in Tampa Bay playing with Yanni Gourde.
About those several tantalizing Kraken chances: Leading scorer Jared McCann (seven points in five games before Saturday) had two Grade-A shots on an early-game power play with one blocked and the other shot wide. On the same power play, Andre Burakovsky couldn’t quite corral a high hockey-IQ pass from Jordan Eberle, missing out on gaping net.
Mid-period, linemates Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand looked to be securing another highlight-reel 2-on-1 rush with the Schwartz pass allowing Bjorkstrand to deke Calgary goalie Dan Vladar out of position but Bjorkstrand lost the puck just before he was ready to backhand it over the goal line. There were more near-misses, but you get the idea.