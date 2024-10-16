Getting Ahead, Keeping Their Heads

Lining Up the Right Combination for First-Period Score

Dan Bylsma reworked his forward lines a tad Tuesday, and it paid dividends in the first period, with newcomer Stephenson finding time and space in the Nashville zone seven minutes into the opening period. New linemate Bjorkstrand took a pass from the free-agent signee approaching the left of the goal, positioning for a right-handed wrist shot.

Predators all-star goalie Juuse Saros looked like he had it covered, but the Kraken all-star Bjorkstrand went whip-high over an on-ice Saros, finding a sliver of opportunity for his first goal and point of the season. Stephenson picked up his first assist as a Kraken, and linemate Jaden Schwartz notched an assist in his typical fashion, retrieving the puck along the sideboards and head-manning the puck quickly to Stephenson.

Stephenson and Schwartz have known each other since childhood when Schwartz played youth hockey with Stephenson’s older brother, and Chandler tagged along for pickup games. They have paired together since the regular-season start, albeit with Bjorkstrand subbing in for Andre Burakovsky (who moved to a line with Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen for this Nashville matchup).

“It’s obviously still a work in progress,” said Schwartz after the Kraken’s morning skate. “We've had some chances, but obviously, they haven't gone in. We’ve got to be better individually and produce more. There's been some good things and some things we can work on. With Bjorkstrand, it just a little bit different look offensively.”

Let’s agree the move was successful and looked both different and dangerous for Nashville.

Get Lead, Lose Lead, Regain Lead, All in 20 Minutes

The Kraken raced out to a 2-0 lead on young defenseman Ryker Evans’ first goal of the season (and second in his first 40 NHL games) and veteran Oliver Bjorkstrand scoring on a wicked wrist shot with assists from his new linemates, Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz. But Nashville answered back with a pair of scores later first period in what was a back-and-forth contest all night long. The first period ended with 13 Kraken shots on goal and 12 for Nashville. The second period finished with 12 more Predators shots and 11 for Seattle, adding up to 24 apiece in the first 40 minutes.

Typical of this game’s seesaw nature, the first period ended with Seattle going up 3-2 on Brandon Tanev’s first goal of the season and another strong shift of many so far this year from the fourth-line of Tanev, Yanni Gourde and Tye Kartye. Tanev tipped in a Brandon Montour laser from the right point. But late second period, former Carolina D-man and free agent signee Brady Skjei scored his first goal with his new team to make it 3-3 at the second intermission. Skjei’s turnaround shot on a rebound deflected off Daccord’s but unluckily angled inside the right post.

Ryker Strike: Evans Scores First Goal

Young Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans picked an opportune time to score his first goal of the season and teammate Vince Dunn picked a pretty good moment himself to break his stick on a shot from left point at the blue line. With the Kraken maintaining puck possession the Nashville zone three-and-a-half minutes into the game, Dunn quickly skated off and Evans jumped out to speed to the vacated left point. Adam Larsson saw an open Evans and sent the puck his way. Evans delivered without breaking stride.