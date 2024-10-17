Kraken (2-2-0) vs Flyers (1-1-1) | 7:00 p.m.

The Kraken open a five-game homestand starting Thursday, 7 p.m. against the Philadelphia Flyers.

_2568x1444
By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken
Watch
Listen
KING 5, KONG, Prime Video
KJR 93.3 FM

One: Let that Prairie Lightning Strike
Four games into playing on the same line, Saskatchewan natives Jaden Schwartz and Chandler Stephenson combined for four points against Nashville on Tuesday night. The duo knew each other growing up, playing against one another as youth team rivals and even living at the same Saskatoon home when Schwartz was summer teammates with Stephenson’s older brother and stayed with their family on weekends. “We've been talking the whole time; I think we're more familiar with one another now,” Stephenson said.

Throw in recently added linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand, and the trio combined for six points – the first points by any of them this season. Continued synergy between them should give the Kraken some needed offensive balance that doesn’t involve a line with Jared McCann or Jordan Eberle on it.

Two: Ride that Gift Horse Longer
The good news is the Kraken have jumped out to multi-goal leads in two of their four games. The bad news? They’ve blown them both in short order. In their season opener at home against St. Louis, it took just 1:55 for the Kraken to see a 2-0 lead become a 3-2 deficit.

And in Nashville the other night, a 2-0 lead became a 2-2 tie just 2:13 later. In both cases, those leads were surrendered late in periods – a double blow. That the Kraken managed to win the Nashville game has kept the overall season damage minimal for a .500 team, but coughing up multi-goal leads was an early season problem a year ago and didn’t end well.

Three: Know Your Opponent
Philadelphia opened the season on a tough West Coast swing that concludes here, garnering three points with a shootout win and an overtime defeat in Edmonton on Tuesday night in which they blew an early 2-0 lead and a late 3-2 advantage. You know they’re ready to get home, so the Kraken jumping on them early could pay dividends. Flyers rookie sensation Matvei Michkov, who many believe was the second-best player in last year’s draft but dropped to No. 7 overall because of uncertainty over availability, scored his first two career goals against the Oilers.

News Feed

Kraken In-Game Entertainment Fully In-Sync 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Nashville

Getting Ahead, Keeping Their Heads

Kraken (1-2-0) at Predators (0-2-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Goal-Scoring Tolvanen Gets Last Laugh With Kraken 

From the Front Office: Dan Bylsma 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

Drought in Dallas, Kraken Shut Out

Kraken (1-1-0) at Stars (2-0-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnesota

Three Rallies Fuel Shootout Thriller

Kraken (0-1-0) at Wild (1-0-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Kraken Captaincy A Vital Role For Eberle To Fill 

Net Gain: Daccord in Goal Through 2029-30

Holding Open the Door

Postgame Instant Analysis: St. Louis vs. Seattle

Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall Just Short in Opener

Kraken Name Jordan Eberle Team Captain  