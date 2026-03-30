For Love of the Game and Statistics 

“If you compare a query that I write versus [other colleagues] on our team, we're all going to write different queries,” said Thompson. “But we're going to get that same answer. It's just so satisfying when it all works out. I think of it as a big puzzle. We're given this raw data from, say, Ticketmaster and our retail group and the food and beverage sales at the arena. Then, OK, how do we put all these pieces together to make sense, so we can understand that final picture?”

Hard stop: What exactly is involved in writing a business analytic's query?

“A query starts as a blank page and a question from the various groups we support with the Kraken,” said Thompson. “Then we use a programming language like SQL [Structured Query Language] or Python to ask simple questions such as give me ‘x’ from ‘y’ data table. We are using filters to get to the answer we are looking for. For example, this morning I was looking at our ticket plans to see every season ticket member who had made a deposit and purchased tickets [for next season] to see what type of plan they bought and how many seats. It helps the sales staff to know what to expect from remaining season ticket members with deposits and what plans they will be buying ... it's all formatted so we can slot in any sort of query.”

From the Chicago Suburbs to Kansas

Thompson’s hometown of Aurora has twice the population of Lawrence, KS, and is more than 500 miles from home. But the eight-hour drive never fazed the Kraken staffer who grew up an avid Chicago sports fan.

“Yes, it’s a long way from home,” said Thompson. “My brother [five years older] went to school there. I very, very vividly recall like the first time visiting him when he was a student. Specifically, I remember going to a basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse. It was life-changing, just an incredible experience for me. I had been to Bulls games and White Sox, Cubs and Bears games. But that fieldhouse had such a different and amazing atmosphere. Every time I visited and went to games, it was clear the community and culture were so strong. Not just the students but people who lived in Lawrence. There was just something in the air that draws you in. I applied to a handful of other schools. But as soon I got into Kansas, I was like, ‘Yeah, great, we're done.’”

Thompson put that love of “KU” culture and community into becoming a leader on campus. She started as a student ambassador at the university’s visitor center and advanced to a role overseeing some 30 ambassadors plus organizing recruiting materials including student panels and scholarship mailers. Over three-and-a-half years, she corresponded with and hosted thousands of prospective students and their families.

In parallel, Thompson pledged with the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, which was most decidedly out of her presumed comfort zone. Within a year, Thompson served as director of recruitment for the sorority. She advanced to an executive vice president position in which she coordinated and supervised operations for more than 200 members.

“Once I got into a managerial role in the ambassador program and especially with my sorority, it taught me how to be an adult,” said Thompson. “I was very introverted, very quiet in high school. I wouldn't ask questions in class. I wouldn't like talk aloud. I had my friends, but struggled to get out of my bubble. Going to school so far away, along with the ambassadors and sorority roles, pushed me to grow. I realized I could stand in front of 50 people to give a presentation without fear.”

Connecting to Diversity, Hockey and the Kraken

While embarking on her leadership roles in college, Thompson realized how attending Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, IL, informed her in a way that wasn’t replicated by all classmates growing up in Kansas and other midwestern reaches.

“My high school was really diverse,” said Thompson. “In terms of socioeconomic status, ethnicity, race, religion. I was exposed to a lot of different people and a lot of different beliefs. Then going to Kansas I had friends who had not been exposed to a lot of different people at that point. I was grateful for my high school experience.”

For all of her stepping into leadership and out of her then-teenage comfort zone, Thompson was floored in the fall of 2019 when her father died. The pandemic soon followed. The grief and loss staggered our Kraken colleague’s heart and mindset.

“I was maybe not in the best place to have a life plan after graduation,” said Thompson. “I didn't quite know what I wanted to do. I moved back with my mom. She was living at the time down in the Tampa, Florida, area. I worked at Starbucks because you need to have some sort of job and income. Then I just kind of decided I wanted to work in sports, because sports brought me joy. I especially thought about hockey.”