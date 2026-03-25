Read All About This Scholar-Goalie

Becoming a Better Teammate Through Books

The goaltender’s father then offered his theory on why this steep reading has made his son a better pro and teammate. “I believe reading about human behavior and our existence, that made Jack wise beyond his years,” he said. “You get to learn two ways, through experience. Then hopefully, in your 60s or 70s, you have wisdom. But you can accelerate that through reading because it teaches you about the human struggle, and that’s so good in the dressing room. It’s one of the reasons he was named a captain at [the University of] Minnesota.”

LaFontaine was a 2021 Mike Richter Award winner for best NCAA goaltender, turning in three high-performance seasons for the Golden Gophers after starting his college career at NCAA Michigan, where the 2016 third-round draft choice once again turbo-charged his zest for reading when he enrolled in a course in Biblical literature.

“Instead of reading the Bible in a religious context, you're reading it as you would any of the American or British classics, right? I found that extremely interesting. When I transferred to Minnesota, because it was my last two years of college, I was not able to take a single math class. I wanted all English classes. I took courses in romanticism with a focus on Shakespeare. Brit Lit. American Lit. I took a couple of American Lit classes with focuses on different decades. After college, it was straight into pro hockey [including two NHL games for Carolina after his NCAA ended in 2022]. I couldn't believe how much spare time I had to read. So, I just continued.”

Have Notebook Will Play – and Attend Meetings

Firebirds goaltending coach Vince Stalletti is not surprised about LaFontaine’s leanings towards words and writing. He said LaFontaine is “such a good and supportive teammate, always writing notes and asking good questions” during goaltender meetings and individual video sessions. Plus, LaFontaine is the first to praise the two goalie prospects ahead of him on the Kraken organization depth chart-- the aforementioned Kokko and the former Swedish-born University of Maine goalie Victor Ostman.