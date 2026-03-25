Read All About This Scholar-Goalie

PALM DESERT – As a professional goaltender, Jack LaFontaine has contributed mightily to the winning records and playoff-bound seasons for Kraken affiliates AHL Coachella Valley and ECHL Kansas City. As a veraciou voracious reader, LaFontaine has in parallel added to his challenging and impressive book list this season with an emphasis on writers of the 1950s Beat Generation and literary journalism of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“Great books are something my dad and I have always connected on,” said LaFontaine a few weeks back when he was still with the American Hockey League Firebirds posting four wins during a stretch when starter Nikke Kokko was on the injured list. “Right now, I am reading Tom Wolfe’s The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test.”
This week, LaFontaine is back in Kansas City where he has been a key part of the Mavericks leading the ECHL with a record of 48-10-2 and LaFontaine posting a save percentage of .927 to rival his .933 at Coachella Valley. The 28-year-old former NCAA star confirmed he is finishing the final chapter of Wolfe’s book about the author Ken Kesey of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest fame and a group of psychedelic drug enthusiasts traversing the U.S.