EDMONTON, Alberta – Overcoming nearly four years of futility in this building was going to inevitably require the Kraken to kill off penalties at a far greater rate than the past month.

The highly-skilled Edmonton Oilers can draw penalties with the best of them and Friday night’s affair certainly afforded them their share of power play chances. But the Kraken killed off seven of eight penalties in the game, buying just enough time for Kaapo Kakko to deliver a 4-2 comeback win with a pair of goals two minutes apart in the final eight minutes of regulation.

Vince Dunn added a empty net goal in the final two minutes as the Kraken snapped an eight-game losing streak at Rogers Place, improving to 2-8-1 here all time with their first road victory over the Oilers since January 2023. Matty Beniers had a pair of assists on both Kakko goals and logged a massive 5:43 of penalty kill time.

For the longest time, it looked as if usual suspects Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl would frustrate the Kraken yet again after they scored a pair of second period goals to erase a prior first period marker by Jordan Eberle.

McDavid’s goal came on the power play after the Kraken had already killed off two prior and most of a third.

His wrist shot from the left faceoff circle dot caught the far corner on Philipp Grubauer after the Kraken had held the NHL’s second best offense off the scoreboard for almost 25 minutes to start the contest.

It would be Edmonton’s only goal on eight power play chances in the game.

Draisaitl’s goal, his league leading 24th of the season, came at even strength about eight minutes later off a giveaway deep in the Kraken end. Vasily Podkolzin poked the puck by a Kraken defender, then flung it cross ice to Draisaitl at the goal mouth where he tapped it home to put Edmonton up 2-1.

Grubauer would end up leaving the game after two periods with an upper body injury, replaced by Joey Daccord, who blanked Edmonton for the final 20 minutes. Oilers forward Colton Dach had run over Grubauer late in the opening frame but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the injury resulted from that.

Edmonton nearly got another goal on the power play in the second period’s final minute right after Ryan Winterton fired a shot wide off a 2-on-1 break. The Oilers raced back down the ice and McDavid beat Grubauer to the short side with a left circle shot off a Draisaitl feed.

But the goal was immediately waved off when the referee ruled Draisaitl interfered with a Kraken defender immediately after making his pass. Draisaitl was penalized and a sixth Oilers power play was over with just the one prior goal to show for it.

The Kraken had entered the night with the second worst penalty kill in the league at just a 61.7% rate, so fending off five of six opportunities in the first two periods alone represented a victory of sorts.

Eberle’s early goal had been all work, stealing the puck from Jason Dickinson deep in the Oilers zone, powering to the net and jamming the puck behind Jarry.

But others failed to score from point-blank range, especially on a Kraken flurry right after McDavid’s tying second period goal. First it was defenseman Josh Mahura being denied in close, then Jacob Melanson on the same sequence had a pair of point blank chances but was denied both times.

Melanson earlier in the game had been leveled against the side boards at his own blue line by defenseman Connor Murphy. A dazed Melanson picked himself up immediately and went at Murphy with a barrage of punches before officials got between the pair.

The Kraken would get an extra two-minute minor for roughing after Ben Meyers also went after Murphy in response to the hit. But the Kraken killed off the ensuing power play and all but one more the remainder of the way before Kakko delivered late.