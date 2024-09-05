More Years for Beniers

What are the special aspects of how Beniers plays?

Let’s dig in.

After a 10-game test run at the end of the 2021-22 season, Beniers proved himself to be ready to play full-time in the NHL. Over the next two seasons, the 2021 second-overall draft pick has played in 157 games and, in total, put up 103 regular season points (42-61-103).

That’s a .62-point per-game pace, and it’s a pretty good start, especially compared to Beniers’ draft-class peers.

Only Dallas’ Wyatt Johnson has put up more total goals and points (56-50-106), and thus far he and Beniers are the only two 2021 draftees to pass 100 NHL points in their career.

Notably, of Beniers’ 42 goals, 12 have come on the power play (only San Jose’s William Eklund has more (13) among 2021 draftees), and five have been game-winners.

Who can forget Beniers’ gritty play against the Islanders that kept him on the ice after taking a big hit to then score a goal.

And then there’s the game-winner in Vancouver last season, where he put himself in the most dangerous area of the ice to score the deciding goal against the Canucks, (Beniers had a 66.3% success rate for slot shots last season).