Shut Out and Shut Down

VANCOUVER – The Kraken faced a desperate Vancouver squad looking to stay within striking distance of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference side of the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs. But Kraken newcomer Mikey Eyssimont struck first as he and his teammates never relinquished the lead, instead quelling the Canucks’ playoff probabilities and the home crowd as Seattle left town with a 5-0 win. Kraken jersey-clad fans (and other swag fashions) who traveled up north clearly had more fun in the stands.

The Kraken’s trade-deadline acquisition Eyssimont has been saying since he arrived from Tampa Bay, he knows his hard-forecheck/annoy-opponents role as a fourth-line forward. He’s fulfilled that duty and then some, earning praise from Dan Bylsma and teammates alike. The former NCAA St. Cloud State has quietly but firmly reminded that he is eager to show his offensive abilities as part of the Kraken. An early up-ice rush here in B.C. early first period reminded of that claim, though no goal materialized. He’s clearly got the tenacity to seize the puck from foes and use his underrated speed to turn defense into offense.

Later during the opening 20 minutes, Eyssimont put an exclamation point on his belief by stealing a puck at the center-ice line, spinning to put himself in an up-ice direction, then promptly outraced Canucks chasing and found about the only place Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko didn’t have closed off as he came out to attempt to cut down Eyssimont’s angle. Eyssimont quickly and briefly raised his arms in celebration, gathered with teammates and then, a few shifts later, was back bird-dogging the puck and opponents. It’s his third goal in 14 games since the trade. Kudos to the Kraken pro scouting group for their part in including the 28-year-old who competed in his 200th NHL game about halfway through his time in Seattle.