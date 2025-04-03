Shut Out and Shut Down

Kraken dominate on the road in Vancouver with Mikey Eyssimont sparking a 5-0 win with Joey Daccord in net, recording his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

VANCOUVER – The Kraken faced a desperate Vancouver squad looking to stay within striking distance of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference side of the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs. But Kraken newcomer Mikey Eyssimont struck first as he and his teammates never relinquished the lead, instead quelling the Canucks’ playoff probabilities and the home crowd as Seattle left town with a 5-0 win. Kraken jersey-clad fans (and other swag fashions) who traveled up north clearly had more fun in the stands.

The Kraken’s trade-deadline acquisition Eyssimont has been saying since he arrived from Tampa Bay, he knows his hard-forecheck/annoy-opponents role as a fourth-line forward. He’s fulfilled that duty and then some, earning praise from Dan Bylsma and teammates alike. The former NCAA St. Cloud State has quietly but firmly reminded that he is eager to show his offensive abilities as part of the Kraken. An early up-ice rush here in B.C. early first period reminded of that claim, though no goal materialized. He’s clearly got the tenacity to seize the puck from foes and use his underrated speed to turn defense into offense.

Later during the opening 20 minutes, Eyssimont put an exclamation point on his belief by stealing a puck at the center-ice line, spinning to put himself in an up-ice direction, then promptly outraced Canucks chasing and found about the only place Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko didn’t have closed off as he came out to attempt to cut down Eyssimont’s angle. Eyssimont quickly and briefly raised his arms in celebration, gathered with teammates and then, a few shifts later, was back bird-dogging the puck and opponents. It’s his third goal in 14 games since the trade. Kudos to the Kraken pro scouting group for their part in including the 28-year-old who competed in his 200th NHL game about halfway through his time in Seattle.

‘PK’ is More Than OK

As evidence of his physical play, Eyssimont was whistled off for hooking in each of the first two periods. He and Jamie Oleksiak (holding) were in the penalty box for four of the game’s first seven minutes. The Kraken penalty killers and their wise strategist, assistant coach Dave Lowry, were superb in those early sessions, keeping the scoresheet and Joey Daccord’s crease uncrowded. The trend continued during Eyssimont’s second time in the pen. Overall, the Canucks totaled just four shots on the three power plays during the first 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, during even-strength play, Seattle pumped in two more goals and the Canucks faithful went much quieter than game start. The division rival’s playoff probability was under 10 percent when this contest began, and the calculator won’t be kind post-game.

Stephenson Doubles the Lead, Wright Triples

The Kraken built some cushion when veteran center Chandler Stephenson took a deft pass from linemate Andre Burakovsky and wired a shot past Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko at a deep angle. It’s Stephenson’s 12th goal of the season and first since returning from missing three games with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Keeping things centered, if you will, Shane Wright made it 3-0 on another one of his samples of an elite NHL wrist shot and release. Wright took a pass from Jared McCann (who notched his second assist of the period, also starting the Stephenson score), then the right-handed young centerman released from the left faceoff circle and cleanly beat Demko far upper right corner. Wright now has 18 goals with six games remaining to reach 20 or more. Mid-third period, Andre Burakovsky scored his ninth goal of the season, with Wright and McCann picking up the assists, filling up the Kraken score sheet as local fans emptied out.

Winterton Called Up with Schwartz, Tolvanen Out

Both Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen were scratched from the lineup Wednesday. Kraken 2021 third-rounder Ryan Winterton filled in with solid work on the fourth line.

“He's started to accumulate goals in the last three or four games down in CV and a two-goal game in Chicago [last weekend], and they're back to back there," said Bylsma. “We’re seeing more and more of what Ryan can bring, which is a power forward, good along the walls, but a guy who can put the puck in the back of the net as well."

Winterton played in his 18th overall NHL Thursday, nine last season and now nine this year. Bylsma added he liked the “skating aspect” of Winterton’s recent string of AHL games: “It's critically important to get him to the spots where he's good, the engagement him to be an effective player. We want to see it here ... he'll be looking to shoot the puck more.”

