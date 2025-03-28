Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Edmonton

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken won the shot volume battle with 52.9-percent of all 5-on-5 shot attempts.

The Kraken scored five goals in a period for the third time in franchise history. The others: Jan. 14, 2023 (6 in P1 at CHI) and Nov. 29, 2022 (5 in P2 at LAK).

Seattle generated ten scoring chances off the rush while allowing only four and had 26 high-danger scoring chances while limiting Edmonton to just 16.

The most effective line in terms of tilting the ice was the Matty Beniers line with Jani Nyman and Kaapo Kakko. In 11:31 of play, the line scored two goals and generated 63.8-percent of all shot quality when they were on the ice.

Jaden Schwartz had himself a game. He led his team in shot attempts (10), individual shot quality (1.21 expected goals), controlled entries (7), and controlled exits (7). And of course he scored two goals in 2:06 of gameplay marking the 3rd-fastest two goals scored by the same player in a single game. The other two: Kaapo Kakko: 2 goals in 1:40 (1/11/25 at BUF); Schwartz: 2 goals in 2:04 (2/12/23 at PHI).

Schwartz has now scored a goal in consecutive games for the tenth time as a member of the Kraken and hit a three-game goal streak for the seventh time in his career (and third with Seattle).

Schwartz (23-22—45 in 73 GP) has improved his goal total by ten since 2023-24 (13-17—30 in 62 GP). The only Seattle player to increase their goal count by as many goals from season to season (min. 40 GP in previous season) is Jared McCann (13 from 2021-22 – 2022-23).

Nyman and Beniers each scored a goal 16 seconds apart. Those were the fourth fastest two goals in franchise history (and third fastest this season). They also marked the twentieth SEA-SEA response goal pair this season.

Andre Burakovsky’s goal came 1:35 later. Those three goals in 1:51 of play are the second fastest trio in franchise history, (the fastest came in 1:03 versus Chicago on Jan. 14, 2023 – Burakovsky scored the first of three in that spurt).

Beniers and Burakovsky’s goals marked the twenty-first pair of SEA-SEA response goals this season.

With the primary assist on Beniers goal, Kakko tied a career high for points (40, 2022-23 w/ NYR).

With the secondary assist on Schwartz’s first goal, Jared McCann tied a career high for assists (33, 2023-24 SEA).

Joey Daccord saved 2.2 more goals than expected and earned his fifteenth Quality Start of the season.

The Kraken are now 2/2 when challenging for a missed stoppage.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):