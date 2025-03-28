Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Edmonton

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken won the shot volume battle with 52.9-percent of all 5-on-5 shot attempts.
- The Kraken scored five goals in a period for the third time in franchise history. The others: Jan. 14, 2023 (6 in P1 at CHI) and Nov. 29, 2022 (5 in P2 at LAK).
- Seattle generated ten scoring chances off the rush while allowing only four and had 26 high-danger scoring chances while limiting Edmonton to just 16.
- The most effective line in terms of tilting the ice was the Matty Beniers line with Jani Nyman and Kaapo Kakko. In 11:31 of play, the line scored two goals and generated 63.8-percent of all shot quality when they were on the ice.
- Jaden Schwartz had himself a game. He led his team in shot attempts (10), individual shot quality (1.21 expected goals), controlled entries (7), and controlled exits (7). And of course he scored two goals in 2:06 of gameplay marking the 3rd-fastest two goals scored by the same player in a single game. The other two: Kaapo Kakko: 2 goals in 1:40 (1/11/25 at BUF); Schwartz: 2 goals in 2:04 (2/12/23 at PHI).
- Schwartz has now scored a goal in consecutive games for the tenth time as a member of the Kraken and hit a three-game goal streak for the seventh time in his career (and third with Seattle).
- Schwartz (23-22—45 in 73 GP) has improved his goal total by ten since 2023-24 (13-17—30 in 62 GP). The only Seattle player to increase their goal count by as many goals from season to season (min. 40 GP in previous season) is Jared McCann (13 from 2021-22 – 2022-23).
- Nyman and Beniers each scored a goal 16 seconds apart. Those were the fourth fastest two goals in franchise history (and third fastest this season). They also marked the twentieth SEA-SEA response goal pair this season.
- Andre Burakovsky’s goal came 1:35 later. Those three goals in 1:51 of play are the second fastest trio in franchise history, (the fastest came in 1:03 versus Chicago on Jan. 14, 2023 – Burakovsky scored the first of three in that spurt).
- Beniers and Burakovsky’s goals marked the twenty-first pair of SEA-SEA response goals this season.
- With the primary assist on Beniers goal, Kakko tied a career high for points (40, 2022-23 w/ NYR).
- With the secondary assist on Schwartz’s first goal, Jared McCann tied a career high for assists (33, 2023-24 SEA).
- Joey Daccord saved 2.2 more goals than expected and earned his fifteenth Quality Start of the season.
- The Kraken are now 2/2 when challenging for a missed stoppage.
