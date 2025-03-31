Seattle Right Place, Right Time For Howie Hughes

A linemate from when Seattle Totems winger Howie Hughes personally clinched this city’s second minor professional championship in 1967 feels his later-life community contributions reverberated as thoroughly as his on-ice feats.

And longtime Magnolia and Everett resident Hughes, who died of congestive heart failure Wednesday at age 85, had plenty of on-ice exploits: Scoring the go-ahead goal late in Game 4 of that Western Hockey League final and then an empty netter in a 3-1 Totems victory over the Vancouver Canucks that sealed a sweep and title. Hughes the following season would score the first goal for the NHL expansion Los Angeles Kings in their new home at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. ahead of eventually returning to the Totems years later and retiring in 1975 after playing in the franchise’s final season.

But British Columbia resident Larry Lund, 84, who played center that Totems championship season on a line with right wing Hughes and left-wing Bill Dineen, said the decades following Hughes’ pro hockey retirement are what most impressed him. Hughes coached the Lynwood-based junior hockey Seattle Ironmen and prior Northwest Americans incarnation for roughly 30 years, as well as local Babe Ruth baseball while umpiring softball so well he ultimately landed in the Washington Slowpitch Hall of Fame in 2000.

“The one thing that really stood out in my mind after his career was that he was really dedicated and spent a lot of time with youth hockey in Seattle – which was really admirable,” Lund said. “You know, a lot of guys retire and that’s it. They don’t give back. But Howie, he’s amazing the amount of time he spent with youth hockey in Seattle. So, that’s something that really impressed me.”