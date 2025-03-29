Kraken (31-36-6) vs. Stars (47-21-4) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Teammates Supporting Teammates Equates to 5-3-2 Recent Record

No slight on the sport or its scorekeepers, but sometimes it seems unfair that hockey players don’t earn assists on certain goals. Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz’ second goal in Thursday’s 6-1 home rout over Edmonton is the latest example. Kraken forward Mikey Eyssimont’s hard forecheck prevented the Oilers from originally getting the puck out of their end. On a second attempt to clear, Shane Wright chased down an opponent with the puck heading out of the zone. The result was the puck caromed to Schultz, who made quick work of a shot and Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard’s save attempt. It was announced as Schwartz’ 23rd of the season (team leader) and unassisted. Sometimes stats don’t reveal the whole story. But coaches and teammates notice.

“We have both Shane and Mikey on that goal, even though they don't get an assist,” said SEA coach Dan Bylsma after Friday’s practice. “It’s about their work away from the puck, forcing the turnovers that Schwartz cashed in on. But I hesitate to point out one guy, given the success we had as the team in the last game. There were many points of success for a lot of guys on the rink and on the score sheet.”

The Kraken have been attending to the details and small incremental play (forecheck, backcheck, getting sticks on passes and shot attempts, clearing pucks out of the defensive zone, winning battles along the side walls, among others). Funny thing, Schwartz is often the guy making those sorts of support plays, most especially making the pass or winning a battle to get the puck up ice for odd-man rushes. Lately, teammates are returning the favor with Schwartz looking to extend his goal streak to four games against Dallas after tallying four goals and an assist in the last three games. It’s a big reason why Seattle is 5-3-2, nabbing 12 of a possible 20 standings points in the last 10 games playing against eight playoff contenders, including both conference leaders.

Two: Eyssimont Continues to Impress

When Kraken GM Ron Francis sent veterans Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, the driving force of the deal was the return of two first-round draft choices and the significant freeing up of salary cap space to pursue players via free agency and trades (Seattle has significant draft capital – five first-rounders and five second-rounders – in the next three drafts). But clearly, Francis and the Kraken pro scouting staff did superior work in adding current fourth-liner Mikey Eyssimont to the package coming back Seattle.

Eyssimont has two goals and two assists (including one on Jared McCann’s goal in the Thursday victory), but his high-energy play on the fourth line has been a difference-maker in both inspiring teammates and annoying opponents, along with him and linemates John Hayden and Tye Kartye. One proof case: Eyssimont was awarded the championship belt after Thursday, taking it from the last winner, Adam Larsson. The defensive stalwart’s stamp of approval is not to be taken lightly. Plus, fans watching closely will concur with Eyssimont’s previously stated intent to show he can bring more skating and stickhandling skills at the offensive end, evident in recent games when he has carried the puck swiftly and impressively into the opposing zone to generate scoring attempts. He works hard behind the net in the offensive zone too, looking for wraparound chances and/or feeding linemates in shooting position.

“The speed, the physicality, the tenacity, a little bit of snarl in there,” said Bylsma. “That’s making him an effective player. That’s a hard thing to do when you come to a new team ... what he brings, how he plays, with speed with tenacity. We’re starting to see it every night for him.”

Three: Know the Foe: Dallas Looks to Keep Pace with Winnipeg

The visiting Stars won Thursday night in Calgary and will stick around after Saturday’s game to play a Monday rematch. Dallas is six standings points behind Western Conference leader and Central Division first-place Winnipeg, which won at New Jersey Friday. It might be hard to catch the Jets, but there is motivation for the Stars to go all-out. Finishing second in the Central means a likely meeting with Colorado in the first round. It would represent a matchup of two teams with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations spiced with the added intrigue of forward Mikko Rantanen, traded to Carolina by the Avalanche and then being flipped from there to Dallas. Rantanen has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 games with his new team, including a goal and three assists in the last three. Dallas is looking to add to its current four-game win streak. One note to know about Thursday’s win in Calgary: Backup goalie Casey DeSmith had to make 46 saves in the 5-2 win.