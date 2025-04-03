Kraken Starting To Play Bigger 

Which brings us to the Kraken, still playing a game of hockey that hasn’t changed much when it comes to intimidation and imposing physical will. Sure, players don’t fight nearly as often. But they will get pushed around if shying away from “dirty work” needed to win puck battles and score goals.

One very positive Kraken development of late has been the team’s increase in size up front and willingness to partake in the physical stuff against some of the NHL’s bigger teams.

Between 6-foot-1, 215-pound Kaapo Kakko and recently promoted 6-foot-4, 220-pound Jani Nyman, the Kraken now have more size on the top three lines than at any time in their history.

Kakko has already reached a career high 41 points and told me this week he’d like to improve his game further by positioning himself net front for better scoring chances.

“I mean, that’s something I think I need to do more – getting to the net,” Kakko said. “I feel I’m outside and at the corners and behind the net a lot – where I feel I can find somebody else over there (to pass to). But if you want to score more goals, you’ve got to get to the net more. I think that’s still something I can be better at.”

Throw in the likes of 6-foot, 207-pound Jacob Melanson and 6-foot-3, 223-pound John Hayden – potential fourth line candidates for next season – and you’ve got significant girth to choose from on the bottom trio as well.

And toughness isn’t all about size. Guys such as Eeli Tolvanen “play bigger” with a bit of a mean streak to their game. Tolvanen’s home country of Finland has developed a reputation for combining skill and grit on their national teams and the Kraken, given their bevy of Scandinavian and European scouts, are now well represented with such players at the NHL level and beneath.

Beyond Finnish fowards Kakko, Nyman and Tolvanen, the Kraken also boast 6-foot-5, 205-pound AHL defenseman Ville Ottavainen, who could start seeing NHL action next season. And there’s Finnish-born Everett Silvertips center Julius Miettinen, a 6-foot-4, 207-pound potential future NHL power forward taken by the Kraken in the second round of last summer’s NHL Draft.

And let’s not forget non-Finnish players such as the forward drafted right after Miettinen last summer, Nathan Villeneuve, a 6-foot, 194-pound ball of chaos playing junior hockey for the Sudbury Wolves. Villeneuve grew up idolizing and emulating Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, the brothers almost singlehandedly responsible for triggering more fights in the first nine seconds of the USA-Canada 4 Nations Face-Off event last month than typically seen in a year’s worth of international tournaments.

So, the Kraken right now and in years to come will likely be shaping up far differently in terms of the physicality still required in today’s highly skilled NHL. None of the Kraken players will ever be remotely Howe’s equivalent at goal scoring but it’s more the mindset being sought here.

Some of that was on-display in the Kraken’s recent two-game series against the Dallas Stars, when they went toe-to-toe throughout with a team picked by many to win the Stanley Cup this spring.