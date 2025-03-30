Dallas Outlasts Kraken in ‘Opener’

The Kraken started the scoring Saturday on Eeli Tolvanen’s 22nd goal of the season, but Dallas responded with the game’s next four goals to win the front end of two games in three nights between these teams. The Kraken held Dallas to a pair of goals in the first two periods and outshot the visitors, 23 to 15, but the Stars generated 10 Grade-A scoring chances to six for the Kraken. If fourth-liner Mikey Eyssimont’s scraps with Dallas players, along with linemate Tye Kartye, are an indication, Monday’s rematch should be another physical game.
Lineup Choices Pay Off in First Period
Veteran center Chandler Stephenson rejoined the Seattle lineup Saturday night after missing the last three games due to an upper-body injury. He slotted in on the fourth line with newcomer-turned-regular Eyssimont and Tye Kartye. Part of that alignment, no doubt intended to ease him back in usual formidable time on ice (he leads all Seattle forwards with a time-on-ice average of 19:30 per game). Another factor is how all three top lines have been clicking, including Jared McCann (who was playing wing with Stephenson) and Andre Burakovsky (Stephenson’s other linemate), have fared at both ends of the ice in recent games.
The decision looked wise early first period when Burakovsky passed to McCann, who made a great move for a Grade-A scoring chance that Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger managed to stop, but Tolvanen cleaned up the rebound with a skilled low-batting of the loose puck. It’s one of many reasons why NHLers routinely practice tip-ins and airborne stickhandling. Sometimes it’s just habit or fun, but the hand-eye coordination was working for Tolvanen here at a raucous Climate Pledge Arena. It is the winger’s 22nd goal of the year, building on his NHL career high and now just one score behind the team leader.