Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at San Jose

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

Seattle earned this win. In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken created 56.7-percent of all shot volume and 58.6-percent of all shot quality.

The Kraken had ten rush chances while only allowing five.

Chandler Stephenson’s goal gave him 50 points on the season. That makes him just the second member of the Kraken to earn 50 or more points in their first year with the franchise (the other is Jared McCann).

Speaking of McCann, he had two goals and one assist in this game. His scores gave him a fourth consecutive 20-goal season. He’s one of just ten players in NHL history to accomplish that feat in the first four years of a franchise’s existence. He did not have a 20-goal season prior to joining the Kraken.

McCann’s stat line also marked the first time he’s had back-to-back three-point games in his career.

McCann led the game in shot quality; shots from the slot (4); scoring chances off the rush (2); and controlled entries (9).

McCann’s line, centered by Shane Wright with Andre Burakovsky on the other wing was the best trio of the game for Seattle. They were plus-8 in shot attempts and generated 93.7-percent of all shot quality in the 6:22 of ice time they played.

Joey Daccord saved 1.6 more goals than expected earning his thirty-first quality start of the season.

The top players in the game according to Game Score (per hockeystatcards.com) were: McCann; Wright; Burakovsky; Ryker Evans and Josh Mahura.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):