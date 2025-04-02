Kraken (31-38-6) at Canucks (34-27-14) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Winger-ing It: Line Switches Benefit Young Finn Forwards

VANCOUVER – Kraken coach Dan Bylsma changed up his left wingers for Monday’s matchup against Dallas. It paid immediate dividends with Kaapo Kakko taking a slot pass from Jaden Schwartz (who first faked a wraparound attempt) to score on the Kraken’s second shift of the game. Kakko and Schwartz were centered by Matty Beniers. The trio earned Bylsma’s praise post-game for generating chances all game.

Rookie sensation and Kakko’s fellow Finn, Jani Nyman, played with Chandler Stephenson and Jordan Eberle. Nyman developed some solid chemistry with Kakko and Beniers, but switching to two savvy veterans is arguably a growth move for Nyman, giving him a chance to gain chemistry with Stephenson, who will be working as a top-six center for several seasons ahead, plus be a regular on the power play. Getting to work with Eberle and benefitting from the captain’s playmaking skills and get-to-the-net instincts that figure to mesh effectively with Nyman’s physical style of play. Nyman finished with three shots on goal and provided four hits alongside his new linemates. It should be noted that Nyman continues to display his high hockey IQ and make seasoned pro decisions. On Kakko’s goal against Dallas, Nyman, knowing it was time for shift change (with Schwartz subbing), firmly rimmed the puck around the left boards with force enough for Adam Larsson to receive the puck at the right to begin the scoring sequence.

Two: SEA Prospects Named to WHL Western Conference First-Team All-Stars

Congrats to Kraken 2024 first-round (No. 8 overall) draft choice, making the Western Hockey League Western Conference First-Team All-Star team at center and Kraken 2022 fourth-rounder (No. 100 overall) named as a defenseman. Catton basically averaged two points per game this season, finishing third in WHL, scoring with 38 goals and 71 assists for 109 points in 57 games. Catton and his Spokane teammates lead the Vancouver Giants 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, now moving to eastern Washington for the next three contests. Catton scored twice in a wild 7-5 win (Spokane was up big before a Vancouver rally), including a late empty-netter to seal the victory. He has two goals and two assists in the first pair of games.

Jugnauth led all WHL defensemen in scoring with 89 points (13 G, 76 A) in 65 regular-season games. His assists were third-best in the WHL, leading the league in power play assists with 35. He was a star in last season’s WHL Playoffs and figures to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks. He’s notched a goal and four assists in the first two games of a first-round series against Prince George. The series is tied 1-1, with the series moving to Portland for the next three games.

Three: Know the Foe: Vancouver Playoff Chances Slipping Away

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, keeping pace with Pacific division rival Calgary (the Flames are one point ahead of VAN). Problem is, St. Louis ripped off nine straight wins in that span and now leads Vancouver by six standings points. The Canucks have eight games left and one in hand compared to the Blues, while Calgary has played on less than Vancouver. The Canucks need to practically win out to have an opportunity to overtake both St. Louis and Calgary.

The hottest topic among Vancouver fans is whether Rick Tocchett remains as head coach. As a long-time popular Flyers player, he seems to be a natural fit for the open Philadelphia job after firing John Tortorella last week. The Canucks have a club option to renew Tocchet for next season. Tocchet led Vancouver to 50 regular-season wins last year, ousting Nashville in the first round of the playoffs and taking Edmonton to a Game 7 in the second round. Star forward JT Miller was traded to the New York Rangers due to a reported feud between Miller and fellow star forward Elias Pettersson. It hasn’t helped that Pettersson, after scoring 30-plus goals (39 goals in 2022-23) in each of the last three hockey years, has managed just 15 goals in 64 games. Standout defenseman Quinn Hughes is a foe to watch on Wednesday. The 25-year-old captain was on the injured list for a recent stretch but has nonetheless posted 16 goals and 54 assists for 70 points in 60 games.