Yes, They McCann

Roughly four minutes later, McCann hustled behind the San Jose net to cleanly strip the puck and complete his lap around the goal with a nifty drop pass to Adam Larsson, who, yes, was deep in the left faceoff circle and quite the trip from his usual right-point location. Larsson found Burakovsky with a perfect feed (hey, the guy has been bringing the offense lately) to make it 2-0. McCann picked up the secondary assist for his 12th point in the last nine games, then added a second goal in the middle period to reach the 20-goal benchmark and bump up that point total to 13 in the last nine contests.

The Kraken’s all-time leading scorer assisted on the final three goals in Wednesday’s. 4-0 home win over Vancouver and then the first pair of scores to make have his hand (and stick) in five consecutive Seattle goals. Not to be lost: Burakovsky has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the last nine games himself, with most of the points coming as linemates.

“It's been good,” said McCann when asked about keeping the faith when points weren’t materializing so readily at points of the season. “Obviously, our line [with Shane Wright at center] has had a lot of chemistry the last couple of games here. We feel like even before that, we had a lot of chances, a lot of grade-A's that weren't necessarily going in. We're just going to stick with it and try to stay positive.”

“Jared is a great player,” said Matty Beniers at Saturday’s morning skate. “We’ve obviously had our ups and downs this year. But he's been pretty consistent through all of it, still creating plays, creating chances, scoring goals. He’s got more assists this year than last. But you know, that's the type of player he is. He's an offensive player, and if he's not putting it in the net himself, he's putting it on someone else's tape to put it in.”

Doubling Down in the Second Period

McCann’s consecutive point streak on Kraken goals stopped at five when veteran forwards Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz scored to make it a 4-1 after SJS rookie Will Smith (No. 4 overall in 2023) scored his second goal over the last 11 games and now has 14 on the year. Of course, no one in Kraken blue, especially McCann, was bothered that McCann wasn’t involved. Actually, both goals were unassisted, with Stephenson scoring on a rush up ice right-side from his own blue line, with linemate Schwartz serving as a decoy speeding left side.