Kraken, Beniers Agree on Next Contract

As the Kraken roll into a fourth season squarely aiming to become perennial contenders for the Stanley Cup, the franchise’s best-known and most decorated prospect-turned-bonafide-pro Matty Beniers cemented his role in that pursuit Tuesday by agreeing to terms on a seven-year contract for just under $50 million over seven seasons ($7.14 million average annual value).

“Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice but in his commitment to our community and our fans,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done. We’re looking forward to seeing Matty take the next steps as a player and watching him contribute to many more memorable moments for our franchise.”

Beniers and the Kraken had been clear with the media that this contract was expected before training camp, which begins Sept. 18 ahead of the team’s season and home opener on Oct. 8. All parties are excited, including the Seattle fanbase that instantly embraced the former University of Michigan star as a favorite when he debuted late in the inaugural season notching points in nine of his first 10 NHL games. Winning the 2022-23 Calder Trophy for top NHL rookie simply stoked more jerseys or other Kraken gear bearing Beniers’ No. 10.

In his rookie season, Beniers scored 24 goals and added 33 assists, equally impressing with his prowess in all zones and willingness to be the deep forward in the defensive zone.