Kraken, Beniers Agree on Next Contract

Kraken’s first-ever draft choice and 2022-23 NHL Rookie of the Year agrees to a 7-year, $50 million contract to remain as a cornerstone of the franchise

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

As the Kraken roll into a fourth season squarely aiming to become perennial contenders for the Stanley Cup, the franchise’s best-known and most decorated prospect-turned-bonafide-pro Matty Beniers cemented his role in that pursuit Tuesday by agreeing to terms on a seven-year contract for just under $50 million over seven seasons ($7.14 million average annual value).

“Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice but in his commitment to our community and our fans,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done. We’re looking forward to seeing Matty take the next steps as a player and watching him contribute to many more memorable moments for our franchise.”

Beniers and the Kraken had been clear with the media that this contract was expected before training camp, which begins Sept. 18 ahead of the team’s season and home opener on Oct. 8. All parties are excited, including the Seattle fanbase that instantly embraced the former University of Michigan star as a favorite when he debuted late in the inaugural season notching points in nine of his first 10 NHL games. Winning the 2022-23 Calder Trophy for top NHL rookie simply stoked more jerseys or other Kraken gear bearing Beniers’ No. 10.

In his rookie season, Beniers scored 24 goals and added 33 assists, equally impressing with his prowess in all zones and willingness to be the deep forward in the defensive zone.

Last season, Beniers’ superior play in all zones of the 200-foot NHL ice surface from end to end proved an extraordinary maturity rate for a 21-year-old, including improved work in the faceoff circle. That unsung work drew suggestions from more than a few rival scouts that the Kraken center is likely to garner Selke Trophy votes as the league’s best defensive forward many seasons ahead.

Beniers’ sophomore season production totaled 15 goals and 22 assists, with a closer look showing production in the second half of the year was closer to his rookie-season pace.

GM Francis certainly speaks with authority. As the NHL’s second all-time leader in assists (only the universally so-called Great One, Wayne Gretzky, has more), plus a Selke winner himself, the Kraken GM clearly knows the rigors of excelling in all three zones. Francis saw the potential in Beniers’ 200-foot game early when the Kraken center was playing U17 for the U.S. National Development Program squad. When Beniers was available at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Hall of Famer and now Kraken GM was thrilled to tab Beniers as the Kraken’s first-ever draft choice.

“I have no concerns about Matty’s game long-term,” said Francis at a postseason media conference in April. “He’ll be a big part of this organization for a lot of years moving forward,” he said.

