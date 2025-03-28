A Foundational Partnership That Provides Foundation 

ORF also helps YouthCare provide its job training, internships, and employment opportunities at various Kraken facilities.

“The Kraken’s support goes far beyond the ice — they’re helping build a future where every young person has a safe place to call home and the opportunity to thrive,” said Jim Laugen, YouthCare director of development and corporate partnerships.

The foundation hosted Laugen and more than 100 other YouthCare clients, staff and volunteers at Thursday’s game as well as representatives from other groups working to end youth homelessness through ORF TidePool programs, presented by WaFd Bank.

Net proceeds from the game’s 50/50 raffle and Anchor Auction were donated to YouthCare. And a YouthCare case manager, Soleil Kapralova, was recognized in-game as the night’s Hero of the Deep, with a $32,000 donation by the Bonderman family, owners of the Kraken, being made to the youth homelessness organization in her honor.

“The Kraken are more than a hockey team—they’re a force for good,” Laugen said. “Their commitment to YouthCare and the fight against youth homelessness sets the gold standard for community partnerships.”

And gestures such as the coach’s wife showing up weekly for volunteer kitchen duty – including on Thanksgiving Day – help make the partnership what Laugen feels is something unique.

“When the Kraken show up, they show up fully — with funding, visibility, and heart,” Laugen said. “Their partnership reminds our young people that the community believes in them.”

Bylsma said she doubts any of the teens lining up to receive meals from her and other volunteers are aware that her husband coaches the Kraken.

“It would be interesting to know what they’d think,” she said. “But no, they don’t know. They don’t call me ‘Kraken Mom’ or anything like that.”

Bylsma has shared her husband’s profession with a handful of other volunteers, including some full-timers she has utmost respect for.

“I give so much credit to people that are in there daily,” she said. “I mean, I float in and out. But they’re there every day.”

Bylsma said she has tried to do community work at every stop of her husband’s pro coaching career. When she heard about ORF, she immediately asked which of their multiple areas of community work she could help most in and was directed towards YouthCare.

Beyond the kitchen server work, Bylsma has helped organize donations from spouses and “significant others” of players and hockey operations staff to help YouthCare with a shift of its overnight facilities and beds to the centralized Orion Center location.

“The Orion Center already had the funding for all of the mattresses and the bunk beds and stuff like that,” she said. “But they didn’t have any of the linens and pillows and blankets.”

Bylsma sent out a mass email to the Kraken-affiliated personnel, who purchased the needed items online through an Amazon Wish List registry set up on behalf of YouthCare – which listed all items they needed purchased.

“Sure enough, they did not need anything once they gave us that list,” she said.

Bylsma and the Kraken significant others also donated items to YouthCare’s Christmas room, where youth clients are given a set amount of tokens to buy gifts – ranging from basic toiletries and other necessities, such as socks, to things like a winter coat or a duffel bag.

Bylsma and her husband and family members had wanted to appear together as Orion Center kitchen volunteers on Christmas Day, but all the sign-up spots were already taken.

So, she wound up volunteering on Thanksgiving Day instead. And what she experienced made her realize the work being done was truly needed.

“That was hard seeing a line of children – I call them children – waiting to get in on Thanksgiving Day. And I know it as the same on Christmas Day as well. That’s just hard. It really hits you.”

So, when she can help ORF and YouthCare give back, she does.

“I think One Roof has always done whatever it could,” she said. “It makes me proud to be a part of it.”