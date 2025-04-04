Rookie Laps For All

Robert Trowbridge knew he’d made the right call as he watched his son, Oscar, 6, skating around happily with Kraken mascot Buoy and a bunch of other first-grade classmates.

Trowbridge, two months back, volunteered as an on-ice parent chaperone for students from Olympic View Elementary as they embarked on an eight-week Learn To Skate program courtesy of the One Roof Foundation (ORF). The 50 participating students, ranging from first to fifth grades, were transported once a week for eight weeks to the Kraken Community Iceplex for on-ice instruction from team employees and additional free time to hone their new skating abilities.

“He’s got a lot of trepidation about going out on the ice by himself,” Trowbridge said. “So, I figured this would be a good opportunity for him.”

Trowbridge said he’s seen significant improvement in his son’s ability and confidence – starting with holding on to cones for balance and concluding with skating on his own -- after the eight weeks of sessions, which wrapped up Wednesday with Buoy taking the ice to lead the excited students through their routines.

“I’ve kind of been sticking to the younger group, trying to corral them and help and encourage them to put the cones up or to work together if they’re playing a game. Or, in the case with some of the kids, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do a group skate and see whether we can find our balance.’ ”

The initiative arose out of prior discussions between ORF and the parents’ association at Olympic View, a Title 1 school in northeast Seattle with students from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. ORF is the philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena and one of its core mandates is improving access to hockey and skating for members of the community.

Trowbridge said quite a few of the students had skated at least once prior, but not many of them “will get the opportunity” to regularly practice at it because of a lack of available ice or the ability of parents to bring them to lessons.

Out on the ice, Sundari Tsenguun, 8, a third grader, was skating around without the help of a cone.

“I was falling a lot more at the beginning,” she said. “Now, I can stay up.”