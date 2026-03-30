Kraken (32-29-11) at Oilers (37-28-9) | 6:00 p.m.

One: Finish what you start – The Kraken had been 20-2-3 this season when taking a lead into the third period. But they lost 3-2 in Buffalo on Saturday, and a big reason was failing to build on the 2-0 lead they had more than midway through. A plethora of chances followed, including three straight shots from fewer than 15 feet away within two minutes of getting their second goal. The Kraken also did not score on their final 13 shots of the game. That wound up being the difference.

Buffalo eventually got a goal toward the latter half of the second period, another in the third and then prevailed in a shootout. The Kraken have hovered around the bottom third offensively all season and have struggled to find that third goal of a game at crucial times. They are just 4-22-7 when scoring two goals or fewer in regulation – prevailing only twice in regulation at two goals and twice more when adding a third goal in overtime or via shootout.

When they do generate quality opportunities against good teams – as was the case in Buffalo – they need to convert. It will be the case facing a good Oilers team in Edmonton, where they are only 1-6-1 at Rogers Place arena.

Two: Get the puck to McMann – Bobby McMann is on pace to score 70 goals this season if that season began when he joined the Kraken. Unfortunately, they don’t count stats that way but McMann’s seven goals in eight games since coming over from Toronto is clearly sparking the team’s recent energy jolt and climb back into contention.

He has goals in three straight games, all of them good for valuable points as the Kraken collected four of a possible six in going 1-0-2. Speaking of points, McMann also has 11 of them in those eight games.

So, he’s been a valuable addition. His goals have mostly been a result of net front play thus far, but Saturday’s game saw him use his speed to outrace Buffalo captain Rasmus Dahlin down the right side to score his team’s second goal.

Linemate Kaapo Kakko said it’s pretty easy to play with McMann, known as one of the NHL’s fastest players.

“We’ve just got to get pucks out of the D-zone and he can do the rest,” Kakko quipped.

It’s not quite that simple, but Kakko is nonetheless on to something. Getting the puck to McMann in open space – even in neutral zone open space -- has got to be a priority.

McMann’s presence brings an added offensive dimension to the Kraken. They typically play a tight, lockdown type of defensive game but Saturday’s affair saw them largely match a high-flying Sabres team in one of the more wide-open contests we’ve seen all season where the Kraken did not get blown out.

McMann’s speed was a big part of it.

It’s hardly a coincidence Kakko has four points and Stephenson three in the three straight games played with McMann starting in Florida against the Panthers last week. He’s a bona fide speed threat that makes everyone else around him more dangerous. Feed him the puck.

Three: Know the foe – There isn’t much anybody doesn’t already know about the two-time defending Western Conference finalists, what with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the…oh, wait. What’s that? Draisaitl is out for the rest of the regular season? Yes indeed, though he is expected back to try for a third straight Stanley Cup Finals appearance. His loss was expected to be a devastating blow, with defensive forward and checking line regular Jason Dickinson elevated to the second line center role in Draisaitl’s absence. But the Oilers, for some reason, are showing signs of taking off without their No. 2 scorer.

They’ve won three in a row and five of their last seven since Draisaitl went down, beating division foes Anaheim, Vegas and San Jose in the process. It’s just their second three-game win streak all season and they are only three points behind the Ducks for the Pacific Division lead.

Then again, when you have a generational talent such as McDavid, nothing is ever really out of the question. His 124 points leads the NHL while his 42 goals sit third.

They’ve also been scoring by committee, with 13 players recording at least a point in a 5-3 win over San Jose the first full game without Draisaitl in the lineup.

Matt Savoie has really stepped up with goals in three consecutive games, while Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard remain perennial threats and major thorns in the Kraken’s side. The last two games between these teams, the Oilers won 4-0 at Climate Pledge Arena in late November and then 9-4 in Edmonton five days later.

Goaltending, as always, remains a question mark. Connor Ingram and his .893 save percentage are the best the Oilers have at No. 1 for now. He’s won seven of his last 10 despite a goals against average of 2.86 and save percentage of .891 that span.

The Kraken beat the Oilers 3-2 at home back in October but as mentioned, it’s on the road where they typically face their biggest struggles against them. And they may not have Shane Wright after he took a hit to the head late in the first period of the Buffalo game and did not return.

Projected lineup (not official):

Catton-Beniers-Eberle

McMann-Stephenson-Kakko

McCann-Molgaard-Wright

Meyers-Gaudreau-Tolvanen

Dunn-Larsson

Evans-Montour

Lindgren-Oleksiak

Grubauer