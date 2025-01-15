Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

Fans can donate pet food at Jan. 24 game for chance to win post-game player meet and greet

2425NHLJets-Group-04372
By True North Sports + Entertainment
@TNSE_PR Press Release

WINNIPEG, Jan. 15, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends will host a pet food drive in partnership with the Winnipeg Humane Society at the Winnipeg Jets game on Jan. 24. Fans are encouraged to bring pet food donations to the game, which they can drop off as they enter Canada Life Centre. Those who donate will be entered to win a post-game meet and greet with Winnipeg Jets players’ Mark Scheifele, Nino Niederreiter, Mason Appleton, and Neal Pionk.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Winnipeg Jets' wives for organizing this pet food drive to support the WHS Pet Food Bank,” says Danisha Jarrett, Director of Community Outreach at Winnipeg Humane Society. “With their help, we can continue to serve the more than 100 families who access it each month. This program is vital to helping us keep pets and their families together.”

A portion of the food collected at the drive will also be distributed through the WHS One Health program to remote and northern communities that face pet food scarcity.

This collaboration with the Winnipeg Humane Society is one of many initiatives the Jets’ wives and girlfriends will participate in during the 2024-25 season to give back to the community.

Media can download assets HERE.

#

