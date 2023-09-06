Winnipeg Jets single game ticket on-sale this Friday, Sept. 8

WINNIPEG – Single game tickets for the Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season go on sale this Friday, Sept. 8 at noon when fans can secure their preferred seats for individual games including favourite promotional nights and opponents at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.

Fans can access the exclusive single game pre-sale window before tickets are available to the public by subscribing to Jets Mail or joining Jets 360 in the Winnipeg Jets app. The two-hour pre-sale runs Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The regular season gets underway at the Winnipeg Jets Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. CT with a pre-game Party in the Plaza Party kicking off the excitement at True North Square.

The free all-ages celebration welcomes all fans beginning at noon with the party continuing until 2:30 p.m. Gather with your closest friends, family and Jets fans to enjoy a variety of entertainment from DJs to bands and cultural performances. Food & beverages will be available from Hargrave St. Market vendors, and Mick E. Moose, Benny and the Winnipeg Jets promo team will be on hand with prizes and giveaways.

Season highlights off the ice include returning fan-favourite promo games – like 90s Night (Thursday, April 18 vs. Vancouver Canucks) and the South Asian (Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Colorado Avalanche) and Filipino Heritage Games (Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Philadelphia Flyers) introduced last season, and an extra special Canadian Armed Forces Game (Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Chicago Blackhawks) – and the excitement of new tricks and treats with the Halloween Game (Monday, Oct. 30 vs. New York Rangers), and a mid-winter blast of summer vibes at the new Beat the Winter Blues Night (Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets), along with exciting giveaways and prizes throughout the season.

2022-23 Home Schedule Fun Facts

The season kicks off with a weekend afternoon Home Opener – Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Florida Panthers at 3 p.m.

The Winnipeg Jets play the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first week of their home schedule – on Thursday, Oct. 19, and again on Thursday, March 28

The Winnipeg Jets play the Chicago Blackhawks two times at home this season – Saturday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Jan. 11

The Jets host the Edmonton Oilers one more time over last season – Monday, Sept. 25, Thursday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, March 26

The Winnipeg Jets have three home and home series – with the Minnesota Wild Saturday, Dec. 30 home/Sunday, Dec. 31 away; Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday, Jan. 24 away/Saturday, Jan. 27 home; and the Seattle Kraken Tuesday, March 5 home/Friday, March 8 away

More information regarding venue renovations and new in-game offerings for 2022-23 is coming soon.

Pre-season tickets are available now at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.

Free Fan Fest tickets are still available for the Sept. 23 event at hockey for all centre – learn more and reserve your tickets at WinnipegJets.com/FANFEST.

Key upcoming Winnipeg Jets dates

Winnipeg Jets pre-season games are on sale now atWinnipegJets.com/TICKETS

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Season Ticket Member single game on-sale

Friday, Sept. 8 10 a.m. to noon – Single game pre-sale for Jets Mail subscribersand Jets 360 members; fans who subscribe or join by Sept. 7 will automatically qualify for pre-sale access

Friday, Sept. 8 at noon – Winnipeg Jets general single game on-sale

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at hockey for all centre

Monday, Sept. 25 – Winnipeg Jets pre-season home opener vs. Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Winnipeg Jets Home Opener vs. Florida Panthers at 3 p.m. and pre-game Party in the Plaza at noon at True North Square

Tickets and info at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.