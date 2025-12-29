GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets look to end their five-game winless streak when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets led the Minnesota Wild 3-2 late in the third period on Saturday before the visitors tied the game with 22 seconds left and then Minnesota won the contest in overtime.

“In our stats, we kept them down to seven, five-on-five chances. That's the type of win we had against Washington,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“It was the game we had against Dallas. When we do those things, we're a heck of a lot better team and we give ourselves a chance to win hockey games.”

While the Jets have dropped five straight there is still a lot of belief in the dressing room that they can turn this around.

“We know what kind of team we can be. I think we need to keep vocalizing it, but also kind of following through with our play. And I think we've, we're fed up, or we've had enough,” said Jonathan Toews on Saturday night.

“Obviously, we were demanding more from each other. And if each guy keeps coming in with that attitude that we had today, then then there's no doubt that the tides will turn for us.”

The Jets pregame show "The Check In" starts at 12:30 CT. Join Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas LIVE on YouTube, X and Facebook.