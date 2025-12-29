GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

6:30 pm CT - TV: Amazon Prime; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets look to end their five-game winless streak when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets led the Minnesota Wild 3-2 late in the third period on Saturday before the visitors tied the game with 22 seconds left and then Minnesota won the contest in overtime.

“In our stats, we kept them down to seven, five-on-five chances. That's the type of win we had against Washington,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“It was the game we had against Dallas. When we do those things, we're a heck of a lot better team and we give ourselves a chance to win hockey games.”

While the Jets have dropped five straight there is still a lot of belief in the dressing room that they can turn this around.

“We know what kind of team we can be. I think we need to keep vocalizing it, but also kind of following through with our play. And I think we've, we're fed up, or we've had enough,” said Jonathan Toews on Saturday night.

“Obviously, we were demanding more from each other. And if each guy keeps coming in with that attitude that we had today, then then there's no doubt that the tides will turn for us.”

The Jets top three forwards in Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi have been one of the best offensive trios in the league this season. All three forwards recorded a multi-point game in Saturday’s game against Minnesota, marking the fourth time this season that all three achieved the feat. They do need to start getting production from the other three lines.

“I mean, if we're not putting goals on the board every single night, at least go out there and generate energy and put them in a better spot. I think it always helps them if they're getting their ozone draws, or they get in the puck in a situation where the other team is tired,” said Toews.

“But regardless, I think, our second through fourth line today played a lot better, and I think we'll keep trying to help those guys out.”

Monday night’s game will see two of the last three Hart Memorial Trophy winners in Connor Hellebuyck and Connor McDavid face off for the first time this season. Hellebuyck was injured for the last meeting between the two teams that saw the Jets use both Eric Comrie and Thomas Milic in net. Hellebuyck has now not allowed a goal to McDavid in the last eight games they have matched up. McDavid’s last goal against Hellebuyck came on Feb. 19, 2022.

Hellebuyck will be making his seventh straight start tonight since returning from a knee surgery.

“I felt like I jumped right back in my game and picked up where I left off. Not easy when you're losing games and you know you're feeling like you're playing winning hockey. And I'm sure everyone in this locker room feels like that,” said Hellebuyck.

“But we're trying to keep pushing forward and keep moving along. And you know, we get a good feeling in this room and put together a streak. That's all we can do right now.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 CT.

