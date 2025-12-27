GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Jets return from the holiday break with a two-game homestand at Canada Life Centre, beginning with a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Winnipeg is six points out of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: Winnipeg’s special teams were heating up prior to the Christmas break. The Jets power play has now found the net in four of their last six games, going 4-for-16 (25.0%) in that stretch. The Jets penalty kill has also been a strength recently, allowing no power play goals in four straight contests... Winnipeg has now killed their last 13 penalties.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Enjoy your time and do some inner soul searching here and recognize that we're not going to be successful and we’re not going to get ourselves back in the race unless each and every individual there takes this up another notch. We’ve got to start right away with Minnesota when we come out of the break. Clear your mind, clear your head and get yourself ready to go for the second half.” - Jets coach Scott Arniel following the 4-3 overtime loss to Utah before the Christmas break.

Winnipeg will hold their morning skate at 9:30 CT at Canada Life Centre, check back here later this morning for more lineup information.