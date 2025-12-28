BLOG: Morrissey day-to-day after hit from Saturday night

Dylan DeMelo was penalized not long after the hit on Morrissey for cross checking Eriksson Ek in front of the Jets net. Minnesota scored on that power play tying the game late in the third and eventually won the game in overtime. The 32-year-old was surprised that there was no call on Eriksson Ek.

“Yeah. Very much so. For sure. I don’t really have any other comment other than I was surprised by it,” said DeMelo.

“If you want a better answer, maybe the ref would probably have to answer that one.”

Despite the result, the Jets showed up with a solid effort in a huge divisional clash and another game that they can build off of.

“I think I mentioned the other day that consistency, individually and as a team, doing it shift after shift, period after period. I thought we did that for most of that game. And against a real good especially offensive team like Minny,” said Arniel.

“In our stats, we kept them down to seven, five-on-five chances. That's the type of win we had against Washington. It was the game we had against Dallas. When we do those things, we're a heck of a lot better team and we give ourselves a chance to win hockey games.”