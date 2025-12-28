BLOG: Morrissey day-to-day after hit from Saturday night

Morrissey has 30 points (6G, 24 A) in 36 games this season

GettyImages-2252967079
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, the Winnipeg Jets were back on the ice at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon.

There was one noticeable absence as Josh Morrissey was not with his teammates for practice. The Jets defenceman took a questionable cross check from behind by the Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek, there was no call on the play and Scott Arniel was visibly frustrated after the game.

Arniel said after practice that Morrissey will be day-to-day.

Dylan DeMelo was penalized not long after the hit on Morrissey for cross checking Eriksson Ek in front of the Jets net. Minnesota scored on that power play tying the game late in the third and eventually won the game in overtime. The 32-year-old was surprised that there was no call on Eriksson Ek.

“Yeah. Very much so. For sure. I don’t really have any other comment other than I was surprised by it,” said DeMelo.

“If you want a better answer, maybe the ref would probably have to answer that one.”

Despite the result, the Jets showed up with a solid effort in a huge divisional clash and another game that they can build off of.

“I think I mentioned the other day that consistency, individually and as a team, doing it shift after shift, period after period. I thought we did that for most of that game. And against a real good especially offensive team like Minny,” said Arniel.

“In our stats, we kept them down to seven, five-on-five chances. That's the type of win we had against Washington. It was the game we had against Dallas. When we do those things, we're a heck of a lot better team and we give ourselves a chance to win hockey games.”

