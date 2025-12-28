THREE THINGS: Jets fall in overtime to Wild

Jets winless streak now at five games, will host Oilers on Monday

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – Matt Boldy scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets who have dropped nine straight one-goal games this season. Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves, the Jets will get back on home ice on Monday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

MISSED CALL

The Jets held the lead late in the third period and the Wild were pressing for the tying goal, Joel Eriksson Ek cross checked Josh Morrissey in the back and the Jets defenceman tumbled hard into the corner. Moments after that Dylan DeMelo was penalized for cross checking Eriksson Ek and that wiped out an empty net goal scored by Kyle Connor. Mats Zuccarello would score on the ensuing power play sending the game into overtime where Minnesota got the extra point. Afterwards, Jets head coach Scott Arniel was asked about that sequence that led to the tying goal.

“Absolute terrible non-call on Josh Morrissey. It should have been called. Headfirst into the boards,” said Arniel.

“And a ticky-tac little call after that, that’s got nothing to do with management, that was just a bad non-call.”

DOING MORE

Kyle Connor said before the game that he felt that he and Mark Scheifele can do a lot more to help the team. Connor and Scheifele lead the Jets in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43) and they delivered once again. The Wild were leading 2-1 in the second period with just over two minutes left in the period, Gabriel Vilardi muscled past Quinn Hughes, left the puck for Scheifele and he found Connor all alone in the slot and Connor beat Wallstedt to tie the game at two.

The Jets would take their second lead of the night after Jonathan Toews won an offensive zone faceoff to Scheifele and he wristed in his 18th of the campaign with under three seconds left in the second.

“What else can you ask from them? So, I think with the rest of our lineup, we're trying to find some, you know, some consistency with the linemates that you're out there with, and build some energy, build some confidence,” said Jonathan Toews.

“And I mean, if we're not putting goals on the on the board every single night, at least go out there and generate energy and put them in a better spot.”

GUS GETTING CLOSE

It looked like Gustav Nyquist had his first goal as a Winnipeg Jets on a brilliant individual effort at 9:20 of the first period but the Wild challenged and it was determined that Nino Niederreiter was offside. Nyquist then hit the crossbar later in the second period and remains without a goal in 27 games this season.

“Yeah, it's another bounce that’s tough to stomach, but I think he did a hell of a job of just kind of taking a deep breath and moving on,” said Toews.

“And he played great tonight and rang one off the bar there in the second, so guys like him to keep driving, keep making plays the way he has. It's gonna make our team a lot better.”

