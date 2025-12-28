THREE THINGS: Jets fall in overtime to Wild

WINNIPEG – Matt Boldy scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets who have dropped nine straight one-goal games this season. Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves, the Jets will get back on home ice on Monday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

MISSED CALL

The Jets held the lead late in the third period and the Wild were pressing for the tying goal, Joel Eriksson Ek cross checked Josh Morrissey in the back and the Jets defenceman tumbled hard into the corner. Moments after that Dylan DeMelo was penalized for cross checking Eriksson Ek and that wiped out an empty net goal scored by Kyle Connor. Mats Zuccarello would score on the ensuing power play sending the game into overtime where Minnesota got the extra point. Afterwards, Jets head coach Scott Arniel was asked about that sequence that led to the tying goal.

“Absolute terrible non-call on Josh Morrissey. It should have been called. Headfirst into the boards,” said Arniel.

“And a ticky-tac little call after that, that’s got nothing to do with management, that was just a bad non-call.”

DOING MORE

Kyle Connor said before the game that he felt that he and Mark Scheifele can do a lot more to help the team. Connor and Scheifele lead the Jets in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43) and they delivered once again. The Wild were leading 2-1 in the second period with just over two minutes left in the period, Gabriel Vilardi muscled past Quinn Hughes, left the puck for Scheifele and he found Connor all alone in the slot and Connor beat Wallstedt to tie the game at two.