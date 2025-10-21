Winnipeg Jets proud to sponsor Manitoba speedskater Tyson Langelaar’s journey to Milano Cortina 2026 Games

WINNIPEG, Oct. 2, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets are proud to partner with Manitoban speed skater Tyson Langelaar to support his journey to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy this coming February.

“Partnering with the Winnipeg Jets is truly a dream for me. I admire how much the organization supports the Winnipeg community, and I am extremely grateful to be partnering with the Jets while I train toward competing at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy,” said Langelaar. “This partnership allows me to focus fully on my training and helps alleviate the financial burden of amateur sport. I am thrilled to collaborate with the organization throughout my season.”

Inspired by the Olympic success of fellow Winnipeg speedskating legends, Langelaar began speedskating at the age of 7 and has been an aspiring Olympian since witnessing Canada’s men’s team pursuit win gold at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. Following a highly successful junior career, including multiple medals at the World Juniors Championships between 2016 and 2018, Langelaar has been a member of the World Cup team since 2019, winning his first World Cup medal – silver – as a member of the team pursuit in Astana, Kazakhstan in December of that season.

Langelaar hopes to build on the success of his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, where he competed in the 1500-metre and was part of Canada’s fifth-place finish in the team pursuit.

Langelaar will represent the Jets with a custom-designed Jets branded skin suit as he competes to qualify to hit the Olympic oval this February.