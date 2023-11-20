Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

The Winnipeg Jets are proud to take part in celebrating the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Centennial as they host their annual CAF Night Monday, Dec. 4, honouring 100 years of dedicated service to our country.

The Winnipeg Jets 1948 RCAF jersey will make its first of three appearances of the 2023-24 season that night when the Jets take on the Carolina Hurricanes for a 6:30 p.m. puck drop.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to be one of the first 5,000 in attendance to receive a commemorative centennial RCAF mini stick. A special pre-game puck drop ceremony will honour 100 years of the RCAF, followed by performances of the Canadian and American national anthems by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Parade and Rock bands, and more live music throughout the game.

All attending military members are encouraged to wear their uniforms; all uniformed members will be invited to join players for an on-ice photo immediately following the game.

Season Ticket Members continue the tradition of donating their tickets for the CAF game to allow deserving members of the RCAF to attend. Members can visit their Winnipeg Jets Account to donate their tickets by Monday, Nov. 27 at noon. All Members who donate their tickets will be entered to win from a selection of more than 20 Jets military-themed prizes.

Monday, April 1 marks the centennial anniversary of the RCAF. The Jets take on the LA Kings that evening and will again wear “the Forty-Eight” in celebration.

Tickets for Canadian Armed Forces Night are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS.