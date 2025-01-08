Jets to celebrate Hellebuyck on Jan. 10

True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club are honoured to congratulate goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on his 300th NHL regular season win last night against the Nashville Predators. They are also honoured to congratulate Hellebuyck on reaching 500 regular season games played on March 30/24 versus the Ottawa Senators and 40 shutouts on Nov. 7/24 against the Colorado Avalanche. Hellebuyck will be recognized for reaching this trio of goaltending milestones prior to Winnipeg’s game on Jan. 10 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Hellebuyck, 31, became the third-fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 300 wins with his victory over the Predators on Tuesday night as he reached the milestone in just 538 career games. The Commerce, Mich. native is also the fastest U.S.-born goaltender to achieve the 300-win mark. Hellebuyck is one of only 40 goalies in league history to reach 500 games played, 300 wins, and 40 shutouts and just the fifth American goalie to do so.