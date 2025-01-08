Jets to celebrate Hellebuyck on Jan. 10

Hellebuyck is third-fastest goaltender to reach 300 wins

GettyImages-2192333199
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club are honoured to congratulate goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on his 300th NHL regular season win last night against the Nashville Predators. They are also honoured to congratulate Hellebuyck on reaching 500 regular season games played on March 30/24 versus the Ottawa Senators and 40 shutouts on Nov. 7/24 against the Colorado Avalanche. Hellebuyck will be recognized for reaching this trio of goaltending milestones prior to Winnipeg’s game on Jan. 10 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Hellebuyck, 31, became the third-fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 300 wins with his victory over the Predators on Tuesday night as he reached the milestone in just 538 career games. The Commerce, Mich. native is also the fastest U.S.-born goaltender to achieve the 300-win mark. Hellebuyck is one of only 40 goalies in league history to reach 500 games played, 300 wins, and 40 shutouts and just the fifth American goalie to do so.

Hellebuyck, Winnipeg’s fifth-round pick (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, had an impressive college career with UMass Lowell, including a pair of Hockey East tournament MVPs and the 2014 Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in college hockey. He began his professional career for the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps in the 2014-15 season and he made his debut for the Jets on Nov. 27/15 in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Over the past decade, Hellebuyck has earned a pair of Vezina Trophies as the NHL’s top goaltender (2020 and 2024) and the 2024 William M. Jennings Trophy which is awarded annually to the goalies who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. He has also been a Vezina Trophy finalist twice more (2018 and 2023) and been named to the NHL All-Star Teams on three occasions (First All-Star in 2019-20 and 2023-24 and Second All-Star in 2017-18). Since his debut in 2015, Hellebuyck leads the NHL in shutouts (42) and games played (538), while his 300 wins ranks second.

In 2024-25, Hellebuyck leads all NHL goaltenders in wins (25) and shutouts (5), while his goals-against average (2.08) and save percentage (.926) also lead the league among goalies with more than 14 games played.

In a ceremony featuring Connor’s wife Andrea, his children Hugh and Violet, and his father Chuck, along with Jets Executive Chairman Mark Chipman, True North Sports + Entertainment will present Connor and his family with several gifts to mark the occasion.

News Feed

Three things - 300 wins for Hellebuyck

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

Jets host third annual Filipino Heritage Night Jan. 11

Three things - No puck luck for Jets in loss to Wings

GAMEDAY: Red Wings at Jets

Ducks steal extra point from Jets

GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

Vladislav Namestnikov did NOT enjoy early morning practice as a kid

Three things - Avs end Jets four game win streak

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Three things - Hellebuyck records 42nd career shutout

Jets Mark Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

Three things - Ehlers three point night leads Jets past Sens

GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets

Jets at the World Juniors - Day 1

Three things - Jets best team in NHL at the break

GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs