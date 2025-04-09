Is there a maximum capacity for the Watch Parties?
Watch Party - FAQs
Watch Party capacity is 5,000 people.
Do children under 2 require a ticket?
No, children under 2 years of age do not require a ticket for the Watch Party.
How long are the Watch Parties open?
The gates open 2 hours before the advertised game starts. Programming continues for 30 minutes post-game. Food and beverage sales will align with closures in Canada Life Centre (timing will fluctuate).
Where are the Watch Parties taking place?
The Whiteout Watch Parties are being held at Canada Life Centre - 300 Portage Avenue.
Where can I enter the Watch Parties?
Entrances to the Whiteout Street Parties will be on Donald St. south of the Graham Ave. intersection, on Graham west of Donald, and at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church parking lot on Smith St. An accessible entrance is available at Portage Ave. and Donald St. – view map.
How do I use my mobile ticket?
For expedited entry into the Watch Party, we recommend using the Jets App and logging into Ticketmaster to access your digital ticket with a barcode to scan.
What is entry protocol?
Metal detectors and contactless security screening will be in place at all entrances.
Is a bag policy in place?
For security purposes, Canada Life Centre’s bag policy will apply to the Street Parties. Bag sizes are restricted to 12”x9”x5” or smaller and will undergo contactless security screening. Exceptions will be made for guests with medical and childcare/diaper bags and for working media. There is no on-site bag check for oversized bags. Please refer to canadalifecentre.ca for more info on the venue Bag Policy
Can I leave the Watch Parties and come back in?
No. The Watch Parties are a no-re-entry event. Fans with tickets to the game cannot return to the Watch Party once they have left Canada Life Centre.
Are there items not permitted at the Watch Parties?
Yes — flag poles, hockey sticks, or anything else that could be viewed as dangerous or prohibited will not be permitted in the Street Party. Venue management reserves the right to decline entry for any item deemed a safety risk. Mobility devices will be permitted.
Signs with offensive or derogatory messages will not be allowed.
No outside alcohol or drugs of any kind will be tolerated at the Street Party.
Please be sure to check the size of your bag before heading to the Street Parties – bag sizes are restricted to 12”x9”x5” or smaller and will undergo contactless security screening. Exceptions will be made for guests with medical and childcare/diaper bags and for working media. Please refer to canadalifecentre.ca for more info on the venue Bag Policy.
Will there be accessible seating options available?
Accessible seating will be available on site. An accessible entrance to the Street Party site will also be available at Portage Ave. and Donald St.
Will alcoholic beverages be available for purchase?
Yes. All alcohol vendors will be cashless.
Can I purchase 50/50 tickets?
Yes! Fans have the opportunity to get in on the in-game 50/50 draw at the Street Party. 50/50 sellers will be roaming around the area – be sure to catch one for your chance to win! Or buy your 50/50 tickets online beginning at 9:30 a.m. every gameday by texting "Jets" to 20450.
What forms of payment will be accepted at concessions and vendors?
Concessions and bars are 100% cashless. Contactless payment is preferred for food trucks, Jets Gear and Winnipeg Jets 50/50 sales; however, cash will be accepted.
Will Jets apparel be available for purchase?
Yes. A Jets Gear kiosk will be located in the Holy Trinity Church parking lot, selling Winnipeg Jets apparel, including official Winnipeg Jets Whiteout gear.
Will you be issuing charitable tax receipts for tickets?
No. Individuals who buy a ticket to the Watch Parties will not get a tax receipt. If a tax receipt is provided to Watch Party organizers, any tax benefit received will be further donated to United Way Winnipeg. Watch Party organizers are not looking to profit from these events.