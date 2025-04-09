Watch Party - FAQs

Yes — flag poles, hockey sticks, or anything else that could be viewed as dangerous or prohibited will not be permitted in the Street Party. Venue management reserves the right to decline entry for any item deemed a safety risk. Mobility devices will be permitted.

Signs with offensive or derogatory messages will not be allowed.

No outside alcohol or drugs of any kind will be tolerated at the Street Party.

Please be sure to check the size of your bag before heading to the Street Parties – bag sizes are restricted to 12”x9”x5” or smaller and will undergo contactless security screening. Exceptions will be made for guests with medical and childcare/diaper bags and for working media. Please refer to canadalifecentre.ca for more info on the venue Bag Policy.