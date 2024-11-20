Vilardi enjoying second season in Winnipeg

Athletes are always looking for ways to get better and diet plays a big part of that. Over the summer Vilardi changed his and one of the new additions is dark chocolate which he eats before games, an idea from Dr. Chad Prusmack, a doctor from Denver.
“If you want the science behind it, it’s pure fat. It’s 90% dark chocolate. So, it’s good fats for you. That’s good energy you want to run off fat and proteins and then another thing is, it’s good for the brain, opens a lot of the neurotransmitters,” explained Vilardi.
“I think so much of the game is mental, actually. So, if I can get the edge mentally, I'll try it out. So, I tried it out during the preseason, the first few games in camp, and I liked it, and I've been kind of sticking with it.”
Jets fans should be grateful that Vilardi’s parents chose to put their sons in hockey after moving to Canada from Italy in the late 90’s. On top of that, his older brother Francesco played a large part in his push for excellence on and off the ice while growing up.
“Just kind of the back story parents moved to Canada in 98 My brother was born 96 and then I was born 99 so just being in Canada, it was the thing to do. Everyone was doing it. So, my brother got into it first, and then obviously me being the younger brother and looking up to him so much I saw him doing it, so I got into it. And he was a big part of me making it to the NHL. Because whatever my brother did, if he did an hour of training practice. I had to do two hours, so it was always something like that,” said Vilardi.
“I don't think my parents ever envisioned this. Obviously, coming to Canada, neither of them knew what hockey was, but it's just kind of coo how sports take you down different pathways of life, and you meet so many different people.”