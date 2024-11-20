Vilardi enjoying second season in Winnipeg

This is Vilardi’s second season in Winnipeg, last year he posted 36 points (22 goals, 14 assists) in 47 games. He currently is on pace to smash his career bests in goals, assists and points.

“I got injured after three games last year, so I was just kind of waiting. This year I’m with the team and I’m playing so I think that’s the biggest difference. Just being around the guys, I feel like I’m more comfortable in my own shoes kind of thing,” said Vilardi.

“The injury kind of just messed kind of getting in with the guys because I mean you get more comfortable going into battles and playing with the guys and being in the room. So, it was tough, definitely, to get injured so soon and be watching the guys for a month and a half there. I feel very comfortable and just feel like myself right now with the team.”

The production the Jets are getting from the 25-year-old this season is what they were hoping for when they sent Pierre Luc-Dubois to the Kings in the summer of 2023 for Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari, Alex Iafallo and a draft pick. The chemistry with Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor seems to be growing shift-by-shift.

“I think just their hockey smarts, how they read and see the game, and how they draw guys into them, and that allows me to have more space with the puck. They hold on to the puck for that extra second. That just gives me the extra time to either get open or if they do give me the puck, I know I have that extra split second,” said Vilardi.

“And then I think underrated aspect of their game is they're both very, very big competitors, and they're very good defenders. And I think we're starting to kind of find our game.”