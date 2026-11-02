Jets and Moose drop the puck on 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

WINNIPEG, Nov. 2, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will raise funds and awareness for local organizations supporting youth fighting cancer as part of the NHL and AHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) initiative. Fans can support the cause throughout November and at the teams’ HFC games - the Manitoba Moose host theirs on Sunday, Nov. 29 and the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Nov. 30.

Winnipeg Jets HFC campaign –Nov. 5 to Nov. 30; HFC game – Nov. 30 @ 6:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to support CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) and their pediatric clinical trials, which ensure Manitoba children and youth have access to life-saving treatment. Throughout the month, the Jets will highlight stories of CancerCare Manitoba youth ambassadors who will also be honoured at the Nov. 30 game.

Fans can support the Jets HFC campaign in various ways:

• HFC raffle: Fans can purchase tickets for a chance to win one of eight limited-edition, team-issued autographed Jets HFC jerseys – both in-game and online at tnyfraffle.com beginning on Nov. 5.

• In-game fundraising: Mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks will be available in-game, while supplies last, with five “super pucks” giving fans the chance to win two tickets to a future Jets game.

• Online jersey auction: Fans can bid on limited-edition team-issued autographed HFC jerseys at auctions.nhl.com/winnipegjets beginning Thursday, Dec. 3 though Sunday, Dec. 13 ending at 8 p.m. CT.

• Winnipeg Jets 50/50: A sweetened 50/50 pot starting at $25,000 will be in support of CCMF at the HFC game. Tickets are available in-game and online at winnipegjets5050.ca beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Manitoba Moose HFC campaign – Nov. 6 to Nov. 29; HFC game – Nov. 29 @ 2 p.m.

The Manitoba Moose will raise funds for Camp Quality Manitoba, which supports children with cancer and blood disorders and their families through year-round programming and an annual summer camp. A camper and representative from Camp Quality Manitoba will participate in a special puck drop ceremony before the Nov. 29 HFC game.

Fans can support the Moose HFC campaign in various ways:

• Manitoba Moose mystery pucks: Mystery Moose player-signed pucks will be sold at November home games (Nov. 6, 20, 25, 28, 29 or until supplies last). Ten pucks will be signed by Moose alumnus Josh Morrissey, and one “super puck” will include a Winnipeg Jets HFC hockey stick autographed by Dylan Samberg.

• Autographed Manitoba Moose HFC art pieces: Fans can bid on limited-edition, autographed Manitoba Moose HFC art pieces at the Nov. 29 game.

• Manitoba Moose 50/50: Proceeds from the Nov. 29 HFC game 50/50 draw will be donated to Camp Quality Manitoba. Tickets are available in-game and online at winnipegjets5050.ca beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Minor hockey teams can also support the campaign by hosting their own Hockey Fights Cancer game at one of their regularly scheduled league games prior to Nov. 29. Each team that registers will receive a signed item for fundraising at the game, lavender Hockey Fights Cancer tape, and “I Fight For” signs to raise awareness. Teams that raise a minimum of $250 will receive complimentary tickets for each player to the Moose HFC game. Parents, coaches or managers can register their team at moosehockey.com/hockeyfightscancer. Last season, minor hockey teams raised more than $22,000 for Camp Quality Manitoba.

Official HFC merchandise, including jerseys, hats, hoodies and tees are available at all Jets Gear stores and at truenorthshop.com in support of the NHL’s league-wide HFC initiative.

Fans can learn more about the Jets HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/hfc.

Tickets are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets and moosehockey.com/tickets.