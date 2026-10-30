Jets host fifth annual Filipino Heritage Night Nov. 8

New Filipino Breakaway Jersey now available at Jets Gear and truenorthshop.com

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By True North Sports + Entertainment
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Oct. 30, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their fifth annual Filipino Heritage Night on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. when they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will celebrate Manitoba’s Filipino community with live entertainment, Filipino food, and participation from local community groups.

The Filipino Breakaway Jersey, which features the Winnipeg Jets Filipino Heritage logo, is the team’s newest cultural jersey. Designed by graphic designer Jonato Dalayoan and True North Sports + Entertainment Art Director Marc Gomez, the logo uses symbolism and colours to reflect Filipino culture, geography and the national flag of the Philippines. The Filipino Breakaway Jersey and other merchandise with the Filipino Heritage logo is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com.

Six autographed, team-issued Filipino Breakaway Jerseys will be available for auction online at tnyfauction.ca starting Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. CT to 9 p.m. CT with jerseys displayed at the game. Funds raised will go to initiatives that support the Filipino community. 

Two-time Food Network champion and owner of Sugar Blooms and Cakes bakery Marie Mallariwill serve her award-winning Ube Macapuno Cake at the Sweet Spot on Filipino Heritage Night. Other Filipino food features available at select concessions will include lumpia, chicken adobo poutine, sisig tacos, a BBQ pork skewer rice bowl, a Filipino-style Jumbo Jet Dog and longanisapizza. 

Fans can enjoy pre-game and intermission entertainment with the Winnipeg All Stars dance crew, DJ MaJuice and band Midnight Therapy performing on the concourse and Filipino pop punk trio 12/21 playing on the Samsung Stage. The Seven Oaks School Division High School Choir and Sher Policarpio will sing the anthems and marketing and social media strategist and commentator Susie Parker and master angler, digital creator and community advocate Eric Labaupa will lead the in-game festivities as guest hosts. The Jets continue to collaborate with students from Sisler High School’s CREATE program to design digital media elements that will be part of the gameday presentation. 

Organizations and individuals making a difference in Winnipeg’s Filipino community will be celebrated at the game, including the newly formed Filipino Sports Heritage Council and youth representing the Philippines national hockey team. 

Filipino youth from the First Shift program will show off their new hockey skills during the first intermission. First Shift removes barriers like cost and equipment and makes hockey fun, manageable and culturally relevant for new-to-hockey families. 

Tickets for Filipino Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

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