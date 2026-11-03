GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

MONTREAL – A four-game road trip comes to an end tonight as the Winnipeg Jets (4-8-3) take on the Montreal Canadiens (9-3-2) in the rematch of the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, which took place in Winnipeg last Sunday.

The difference, of course, is this game will take place inside – at the Bell Centre in Montreal – but since that outdoor clash, both teams have gone in opposite directions.

Montreal has won all three games they’ve played since the 2-1 Heritage Classic victory, while the Jets have struggled, punctuated by the frustrating afternoon in Carolina on Sunday.

Winnipeg’s 2-1 loss to Montreal is one of five one-goal losses the Jets have had over the current nine-game skid, but is likely the one they can look at for positives.

“We had a lot of really good chances, they had a couple good looks and when they did (Stuart Skinner) was fantastic that game,” said Cole Perfetti. “I thought overall we played really good that game. We didn’t get the result, and that’s frustrating, but we should definitely be taking that blueprint or game plan - whatever you want to call it - into (Tuesday’s) game.”

When things are tough, players and coaches pull out all the stops to turn the tide. Perfetti is a good example. He was on the ice 30 minutes before the scheduled start of Monday’s practice with Skills Coach Matt Larke.

“Just trying to feel good with the puck. Last couple games haven’t been ideal in that sense,” said Perfetti, who has five shots on goal in those last two outings. “The last couple games it hasn’t been a lot of feeling good, so just trying to get that going again. Get that good mojo going, and go from there.”

It’s those little things, over and over, shift by shift, that will all add up to help the Jets find the win column and snap the 0-7-2 run they’re on.

“The consistency part, whether that’s the compete on pucks and doing it for 60 minutes, or it’s the execution - on specialty teams, breakout, forecheck, those kind of things - all those things being together for 60 minutes has been the biggest thing for me that I’ve talked to them about,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “If everybody plays their role, we’ll be okay. That’s what I’m continuing to harp is be the best version of yourself. You add to the group, you add to the team, then our success will happen.”

Arniel shuffled his lines at Monday’s practice. Dawson Mercer, who was nicked up in the loss to Carolina, wasn’t on the ice. He’s not ruled out for the road trip finale, however, so morning skate will be the best indication of his availability.

No matter how the line-up shakes out, getting off to a strong start against Montreal is important. Winnipeg has given up the first goal of the game in six straight contests.

“You want to get off to a good start and get the lead early. Obviously not every game is going to be that way,” said Dylan Samberg. “They’re a very skilled team, a lot of guys over there that have a lot of speed and skill. For us, it’s just, maybe it might be scoring the first goal. We need something to ignite that spark and get us going.”

Throughout this mental and physical grind, the Jets haven’t made excuses. Captain Adam Lowry said the game in Carolina “just wasn’t good enough” and that “no one is going to throw us a life line.” Winnipeg knows it’s on them to find a way out, and they’ll put their best foot forward on Tuesday to try and make the flight back to Winnipeg a bit better.

“It’s not going our way. It’s not the results we need and we want. We’re definitely frustrated,” said Perfetti. “We have to try and stick together as a group and get back to doing what we can do, where we can find success. Hopefully it starts (Tuesday).”