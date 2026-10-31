Panthers hand Jets eighth straight loss

One night after shaking up his forward lines by separating Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel made more changes to his lineup, opting to dress 11 forwards and seven defencemen. He also turned to Nico Daws for his first start in a Jets uniform, just one week after the goaltender arrived in Winnipeg from New Jersey.

Daws played well making 33 saves but Anton Lundell scored his first career hat trick leading the Florida Panthers past the Jet 5-2 on Friday night in Sunrise. Kyle Connor and Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg who have now dropped eight straight games (0-6-2).

Considering what happened in Tampa last night in the second period, head coach Scott Arniel liked what he saw for most of the game against the Panthers.

"We came out and we battled. That one was a lot closer to how we need to play for 60 minutes. There were a lot of 50-50 puck battles that we came out on the right side of them, that we hadn’t done the last time we played Florida (on Tuesday) or even in the first two periods (on Thursday) against Tampa," said Arniel.

"But, now we’ve got to get over the hump, find a way. Keep that work ethic, keep that compete going and then find a way to get the two points.”

The opening period began with plenty of emotion as Tyrell Bauer and Bokondji Imama dropped the gloves for an extended tilt, drawing stick taps from both benches in appreciation.