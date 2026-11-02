Jets, NHL and Fanatics unveil Hometown Remix

The Winnipeg Jets will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

Nov. 17 vs. Ottawa

Nov. 21 vs. Vegas

Nov. 23 vs. Utah

Dec. 10 vs. Chicago

Jan. 19 vs. Minnesota

Jan. 21 vs. New York Rangers

March 23 vs. Seattle

March 25 vs. Colorado

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

For the Winnipeg Jets, the Hometown Remix uniform draws inspiration from one of Manitoba’s most spectacular natural wonders: the Northern Lights. The design captures the colour and movement of the Aurora Borealis, bringing a distinctly Manitoban element to the team's look.

For a team that left its hometown, then fought to return, a sense of place will always be foundational to who it is and what it stands for. This Hometown Remix jersey honours place: Winnipeg, one of the best locations on earth to see the Aurora Borealis. With new, night sky colours, the crest, and jet incorporate highlights that feel like they’re lit by the Northern Lights themselves. Sleeves feature a blue‑to‑light‑green gradient, echoing the sweep of the aurora across a winter sky. And the hem carries a full aurora scene, capturing the power and beauty of the province’s spectacular nature. Names and numbers have a soft, blended effect—almost like they’re glowing through the fabric. Together, it pays homage to the home of the Jets, and the people who light it up.

“We wanted this jersey to reflect something that is uniquely connected to Winnipeg and Manitoba, and the Northern Lights felt like a natural choice," said Dorian Morphy, Senior Vice President, Brand and Chief Marketing Officer. "They’re something that makes our province so special, and we saw an opportunity to bring that to life in a unique way for our team and our fans.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

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