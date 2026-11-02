Morrissey skates in non-contact

MONTREAL – The Winnipeg Jets could use some good news these days, and it might have come on Monday courtesy of the colour yellow.

Josh Morrissey, who hasn’t played since October 7 against the Colorado Avalanche, participated in the 35-minute Jets practice at Bell Centre in the yellow non-contact jersey.

The 31-year old, listed as week-to-week since the injury, is nearing a return.

“We’ll see where we’re getting to for this weekend,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “As soon as that yellow jersey comes off (he’ll return). I know we haven’t practiced because of the schedule. That’s getting closer.”

Morrissey had three assists in four games when he got hurt, and has led Winnipeg’s back end in points in every season since 2021-22. In 2024-25, he finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting after scoring 14 goals and accumulating 62 points.