True North unveils $13M in Canada Life Centre renovations and introduces expanded food & beverage offerings

New for the 2023-24 season, True North will unveil $13M in renovations and introduce an expanded selection of food & beverage offerings including new concept concessions that will bring local craft beer and a Winnipeg-famous burger to Canada Life Centre.

North concourse expansion and new F&B

The north concourse has been extended out to the Portage Avenue sidewalk, increasing circulation space and creating a cohesive flow for guests.

New concession concepts throughout the venue include Burrito 204, featuring burritos, gourmet nachos and sweet treat churros; Hot or Not Chicken where you can make your chicken fingers and sandwiches hot, or not, with a side of house made kettle chips seasoned to perfection with Executive Chef Richard Duncan’s signature True North spice blend; and YWG Burger which will introduce an all-new burger menu that includes the famous Salisbury House Nip to the home of the Winnipeg Jets. In addition, YWG Burger’s signature burger will be “The Social Burger” bringing the taste of a classic late-night Manitoba social buffet to every bite.

The new Crown Royal Whisky Hangar on the 300 level pays homage to Gimli, Man. and will introduce new signature Crown cocktails for the regular season.