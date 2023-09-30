Training Camp Notebook: Sept. 30, 2023

WINNIPEG – The Jets returned to training camp on Saturday looking a lot closer to the group that will take the ice against the Calgary Flames on October 11th.

Rick Bowness and the coaching staff still have two groups going at hockey for all centre with the first group featuring the regulars and those who still have a chance at the opening night roster.

Nikolaj Ehlers was once again out of the yellow jersey and into a white jersey to skate with linemates Cole Perfetti and Nino Neiderreiter. Perfetti took a late hit against the Flames on Wednesday night and says he feels fine and was never concerned about it being an issue.

“Obviously, there’s a concussion spotter or whatever that sits up in the stands and they’re doing their job. They seem the aftermath or whatever. It’s their job and they’re trying to keep us safe. I appreciate that. Obviously, it’s frustrating because I wanted to come back and play. But you don’t want to mess around with your head, obviously safety first,” said Perfetti after practice today.

“Frustrated but I appreciate having the spotters, the NHL doing that. It’s nice to know people are taking your health first. Obviously, I wanted to play and come back, everything was all good. But the docs here and everyone here was just being extra cautious and making sure, you don’t want to mess around with your head.”