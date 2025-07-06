Winnipeg,

For now my time in Winnipeg has come to an end and I have some things I would like to say to the city of Winnipeg and my Jets family.

This was the hardest decision I’ve made in my life but I felt it was time for a new challenge to grow as a player and person.

To the Jets organization

Thank you! Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my dream in the NHL, for believing in me, for treating me like family from day one. This organization is a top notch organization and I have always loved playing with the Jets logo on my chest. I will never forget what you did for me!

To my brothers

I love you! And will forever cherish the memories we made throughout the last 10 years. You are the best group of guys on and off the ice and I wished we got to lift the Stanley Cup together, cause that was the dream from day one.

I’m proud and glad I got to play with such a great group of players and even better guys!

Thankful to be able to call every one of you family.

To the city of Winnipeg and my second home!

Thank you for everything, the support from day one didn’t go unnoticed. I feel an immense amount of gratitude to have played in and for the city of Winnipeg for 10 years. You made me feel at home, happy and excited to play hockey.

The support and memories you gave me, I will take with me and cherish! I’m proud to call the city of Winnipeg my second home.

Winnipeg, I love you

With love and gratitude

Nikolaj Ehlers “Fly”