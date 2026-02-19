Perfetti, Canadians celebrate Marner OT winner

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets had their second consecutive practice after their Olympic break at hockey for all centre on Wednesday. Unlike yesterday, Canada was in action in the quarterfinal matchup with Czechia. The game started at 9:40 central time and the Jets started around 10 minutes before 11.

As the players started to come off the ice and into their dressing room, Ondrej Palat gave Czechia their second lead of the game with 7:42 remaining in the third period. Nick Suzuki would tie the game at 16:33 for Canada and that meant overtime. Much like the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, Jordan Binnington came up with a huge save and that opened the door for Mitch Marner to send the Canadians into the semis.

“Yeah, that was good. That was fun to watch,” said Cole Perfetti.

“Three on three, with those guys on the ice, it's fun to watch. Happy Canada won.”

Perfetti who knows a little something about scoring highlight reel goals, was impressed with the magic that Marner pulled off to give Canada the win.

“That was a great play, obviously. His deception and he kind of looked like he was going to not attack there,” said Perfetti.

“And then just to find a little hole and split the gap there and then a little chip-shot backhand, that was nice.”

There were multiple Jets players who were pushing for the upset.

“If you're not Canadian, no one wants to see Canada do well in hockey,” said Perfetti.

“So, there's a few guys that were Czech fans today, so it was fun little banter.”