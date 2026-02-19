Perfetti, Canadians celebrate Marner OT winner

Perfetti: "That was fun to watch."

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets had their second consecutive practice after their Olympic break at hockey for all centre on Wednesday. Unlike yesterday, Canada was in action in the quarterfinal matchup with Czechia. The game started at 9:40 central time and the Jets started around 10 minutes before 11.

As the players started to come off the ice and into their dressing room, Ondrej Palat gave Czechia their second lead of the game with 7:42 remaining in the third period. Nick Suzuki would tie the game at 16:33 for Canada and that meant overtime. Much like the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, Jordan Binnington came up with a huge save and that opened the door for Mitch Marner to send the Canadians into the semis.

“Yeah, that was good. That was fun to watch,” said Cole Perfetti.

“Three on three, with those guys on the ice, it's fun to watch. Happy Canada won.”

Perfetti who knows a little something about scoring highlight reel goals, was impressed with the magic that Marner pulled off to give Canada the win.

“That was a great play, obviously. His deception and he kind of looked like he was going to not attack there,” said Perfetti.

“And then just to find a little hole and split the gap there and then a little chip-shot backhand, that was nice.”

There were multiple Jets players who were pushing for the upset.

“If you're not Canadian, no one wants to see Canada do well in hockey,” said Perfetti.

“So, there's a few guys that were Czech fans today, so it was fun little banter.”

Josh Morrissey missed his third consecutive game even though it looked like he would be back in the lineup. Now if he comes back, it will be in the semis against Finland. Despite the fact that it will be over a week since Morrissey will have played his last game, Jets head coach Scott Arniel doesn’t think that will be a problem.

“The biggest thing about him is ability to move and to skate. And that's his best attribute. So, there'll be lots of nerves, I'm sure, but I’m really hoping that he gets back in the next game, really hoping to see him,” said Arniel.

“So, I thought maybe today would be the day. But, yeah, gives them some fresh legs, hopefully, and he can enjoy that experience.”

OLYMPIC UPDATE

The Americans did their part to keep the Canada-USA gold medal game alive; Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves and Quinn Hughes scored 3:27 into overtime as the US beat Sweden 2-1. Hellebuyck and company will face Slovakia in the other semi-final, the Slovaks knocked off Germany 6-2.

Kyle Connor didn’t dress for a second consecutive game for the US.

“I know deep down that KC wants to get in there,” said Arniel.

“And we'll see. Let's see what happens in the next two games. Hopefully he gets to be a part of it.”

Nino Niederreiter gave Switzerland a 2-0 lead at 15:26 of the first period over Finland, but the Finns scored three unanswered goals including Artturi Lehkonen’s overtime winner at 3:23.

