Three things - Two goals from Toffoli

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets moved back into first place in the Central with a 6-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals as a Jet and Laurent Brossoit recorded his second straight shutout. The Jets also got goals from Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt, Dylan DeMelo and Mason Appleton. Nikolaj Ehlers (2A), DeMelo (1G, 1A) and Josh Morrissey (3A) had multipoint nights for Winnipeg, who will now head out on a five-game road trip beginning Sunday in Columbus.

TWO FROM TOFFOLI

Tonight was Toffoli’s third game since being acquired by the Jets on March 8 and his goals came just under three minutes apart. His first came at 8:07 of the third, Sean Monahan won the faceoff and Toffoli whipped the puck through a screen past John Gibson. His second goal would see him head to the front of the net and Mark Scheifele sent a seeing eye pass that went off Toffoli for a power play goal that made it 5-0.

“Obviously, you guys saw, I should have had four or five there by the end of it,” said Toffoli.

“You know what, it was one of those games I thought we played really well. It was a matter of time before we started kind of piling some on.”