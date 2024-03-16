Three things - Two goals from Toffoli

Toffoli gets first two goals as a Jet, Brossoit second straight shutout

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets moved back into first place in the Central with a 6-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals as a Jet and Laurent Brossoit recorded his second straight shutout. The Jets also got goals from Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt, Dylan DeMelo and Mason Appleton. Nikolaj Ehlers (2A), DeMelo (1G, 1A) and Josh Morrissey (3A) had multipoint nights for Winnipeg, who will now head out on a five-game road trip beginning Sunday in Columbus.

TWO FROM TOFFOLI

Tonight was Toffoli’s third game since being acquired by the Jets on March 8 and his goals came just under three minutes apart. His first came at 8:07 of the third, Sean Monahan won the faceoff and Toffoli whipped the puck through a screen past John Gibson. His second goal would see him head to the front of the net and Mark Scheifele sent a seeing eye pass that went off Toffoli for a power play goal that made it 5-0.

“Obviously, you guys saw, I should have had four or five there by the end of it,” said Toffoli.

“You know what, it was one of those games I thought we played really well. It was a matter of time before we started kind of piling some on.”

ANA@WPG: Toffoli scores goal against John Gibson

OFFENCE FROM THE D

On January 3, Schmidt scored his first goal of the season in Anaheim against the Ducks. That goal turned out to be the game winner in a 3-1 Winnipeg victory at Honda Center. The Jets defenceman ended a 22-game scoring drought with a goal in the second period when he scored on the power play at 7:47 of the second period. The 32-year-old has six career goals against Anaheim in 21 games, the most against any team in the NHL. DeMelo would also get his second of the season to make it 3-0, ripping a slap shot past Gibson. Jets defencemen would combine for eight points (2G, 6A) with Morrissey leading the way thanks to his eighth career three assist game.

ANA@WPG: Schmidt scores goal against John Gibson

LB SHUTOUT STREAK AT 150 MINS +

After recording his first shutout of the season in his last start in Seattle, Brossoit followed that up with 21 save shutout tonight. It’s the first time in his career that Brossoit has recorded two shutouts in a season, and he continues to provide the Jets with solid goaltending in his second go-round with the team. It’s Winnipeg’s sixth shutout of 2023-24. Only three other teams have as many this season: Pittsburgh (8), Arizona (7) and Vancouver (6). 

“Everything I would say it's feeling pretty good and then obviously the team in front of me,” said Brossoit.

“I'm going to try not to get too high on these because you know the opponents that I that I was playing in those two.”

