GAMEDAY: Penguins at Jets

2:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to finish their four-game homestand with a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre. The Jets are 3-0-0 during the homestand after an 8-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks Friday night.

The Jets will sign forward Bryan Little to a one-day contract prior to Sunday’s game against the Penguins so he can officially retire from the NHL as a member of the Jets. He ranks in the top-five in franchise history in games played (2nd: 843), goals (5th: 217), assists (3rd: 304), and points (4th: 521). Little appeared in the first 27 playoff games for Winnipeg after the franchise’s relocation from Atlanta and posted 12 points (4G, 8A) and two penalty minutes.

“Very excited. Littsy was such a big part of me developing. Watching him play, making me a better player, he was an awesome guy. Very quiet, keep to himself guy but one of those guys who just went at it every single day and gave it his all and a guy that I respect so much," said Mark Scheifele.

"Obviously it’s a huge honour for him to retire as a Jet. He made an impact in not only just me but a lot of other guys’ hockey careers and lives. It’s going to be an awesome day.”

One of the first people to contact Little once the news came out that the news came out was former linemate Nikolaj Ehlers.

"He's a guy that I believe people still talk to. I still talk to him once in a while. I don't think it's a goodbye from him, either. I think he loved the city of Winnipeg. I think he loved playing here," said Ehlers.

"So I don't believe (Sunday) is the last time you're going to see him in Winnipeg. He's a fantastic guy, on and off of the ice. Everyone saw what he can do on the ice. Off the ice, he was a guy that was, undercover, really funny. He's a guy I miss having in the room."

Little would be impressed with the way Ehlers and the Jets power play is clicking as it's ranked first in the NHL right now at 50% (7-for-14). Assistant coach Davis Payne is happy with what he has seen so far.

"We know we’re going to deal with some good killing and some pucks that don’t go our way. We just want to continue to focus on our principles, the mindsets, the pace we want to do things. So far we’ve made some progress with that," said Payne.

"We just gotta make sure we continue with that learning curve, because as the season goes on teams get better, the killing gets better. And then you get playoffs and the killing’s even better. And we’re going to have to be as well.”

The Jets scored four times with the man advantage on Friday night, the first one courtesy of Ehlers, who is looking comfortable on the first unit.

SJS@WPG: Ehlers scores PPG against Mackenzie Blackwood

"He's got world-class skill. With his ability to operate with pace, whether it's to enter with pace, whether it's to support with pace, whether it's [making] a decision with the puck quickly. That's the skill set that that area of the ice requires," said Payne.

"Whether it's a shot, whether it's a relay to a different shot option — he's done a real good job of that. Also understanding that we want his pace to get to different areas of the ice so that we can attack off of both sides. It's been an adjustment for him and I think he's been very open to it. He's done a really, really nice job of it so far."

Today's opponent, the Penguins, are off to a 3-3 start. Pittsburgh has wins in four of its last five visits to Canada Life Centre dating back to Nov. 27, 2018 and have won five of their last seven games there overall (5-2-0). Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has six points in the six games.

“Yeah, always fun. I still remember the first time I played against him, we were in Pittsburgh and our line started and Sid’s line started," said Scheifele.

"I was 20 years old and I won the faceoff and I turned to the bench and Thorby gave it to me, he said you had the biggest smile on your face. Obviously a huge fan of his. He just keeps on getting better and better. A guy I respect so much and love to watch. It’s always fun playing against him.”

