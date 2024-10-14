Hellebuyck named second star of the week

WINNIPEG, October 14, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 13.

Hellebuyck, 31, began the week with a 30-save shutout in a 6-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. On Friday, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner stopped 25 of 26 shots in Winnipeg’s 2-1 overtime victory against Chicago. Finally, Hellebuyck recorded 26 saves in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild. The Commerce, Mich. native finished the week a perfect 3-0-0 with a 0.66 goals-against average and a .976 save percentage.

Hellebuyck won his second Vezina Trophy and his first William Jennings trophy last season and he was alsonamed to the NHL’s First All-Star Team. He leads the NHL in wins (T-1st: 3) and saves (81) and has helped Winnipeg to the first 3-0-0 start in franchise history.

This is the first time this season and the fifth time in his career that Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He is the first Jets selection in 2024-25 after three Jets were selected in 2023-24.

-#####-