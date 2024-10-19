Three things - Jets reward Hellebuyck with big win

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets improved their record to 4-0 after an 8-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night. The Jets extend their regular season win streak to 12 games going back to last season. It was a huge night for the members of the Jets line of Vladislav Namestnikov (1G, 3A), Nikolaj Ehlers (2G, 1A) and Cole Perfetti (2G, 2A) as they combined for 11 points. Neal Pionk (1G, 3A) had a four-point night as well for the Jets who now host Pittsburgh on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.
EHLERS ELITE FIRST PERIOD
Scott Arniel said after the morning skate that the Jets had to take the game away from San Jose since the Sharks played last night in Chicago. Nikolaj Ehlers took that to heart as the Danish forward scored twice and added an assist before the game was 14 minutes old. Ehlers had a secondary assist on Josh Morrissey’s goal at 1:59, scored on the power play at 9:25 and added his second goal of the frame at 13:31.