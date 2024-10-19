Three things - Jets reward Hellebuyck with big win

HELLEBUYCK NIGHT

The Jets star goaltender made his 500th career start on Conner Hellebuyck night. Hellebuyck improved to 11-6-2 lifetime against the Sharks by making 19 saves. The 31-year-old was the primary reason that the Jets won the first two games of the homestand in overtime. His teammates were glad that they could provide a lot of offence and give Hellebuyck an easier night between the pipes.

“We gave him a gift this morning (jet ski) and everyone was kind of happy for him,” said Namestnikov.

“The main thing is we got the win today for him and celebrated him tonight.”

BUSY NIGHT FOR THE POWER PLAY

The Jets came into Friday night 3-for-7 on the power play in the first three games of the season. San Jose presented seven more opportunities to Winnipeg tonight and the Jets took advantage scoring four times with the man advantage.

“It’s been a work in progress, and we’ve been slowly, obviously with the new PP coaches, you are going to have to grow and learn some new things,” said Perfetti.

“We’ve been getting better every game and practice and tonight it paid off.”