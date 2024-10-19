Three things - Jets reward Hellebuyck with big win

Jets score a season high eight goals to improve to 4-0

2425-Three_Things Heritage_SJS
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets improved their record to 4-0 after an 8-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night. The Jets extend their regular season win streak to 12 games going back to last season. It was a huge night for the members of the Jets line of Vladislav Namestnikov (1G, 3A), Nikolaj Ehlers (2G, 1A) and Cole Perfetti (2G, 2A) as they combined for 11 points. Neal Pionk (1G, 3A) had a four-point night as well for the Jets who now host Pittsburgh on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

EHLERS ELITE FIRST PERIOD

Scott Arniel said after the morning skate that the Jets had to take the game away from San Jose since the Sharks played last night in Chicago. Nikolaj Ehlers took that to heart as the Danish forward scored twice and added an assist before the game was 14 minutes old. Ehlers had a secondary assist on Josh Morrissey’s goal at 1:59, scored on the power play at 9:25 and added his second goal of the frame at 13:31.

SJS@WPG: Ehlers scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

HELLEBUYCK NIGHT

The Jets star goaltender made his 500th career start on Conner Hellebuyck night. Hellebuyck improved to 11-6-2 lifetime against the Sharks by making 19 saves. The 31-year-old was the primary reason that the Jets won the first two games of the homestand in overtime. His teammates were glad that they could provide a lot of offence and give Hellebuyck an easier night between the pipes.

“We gave him a gift this morning (jet ski) and everyone was kind of happy for him,” said Namestnikov.

“The main thing is we got the win today for him and celebrated him tonight.”

BUSY NIGHT FOR THE POWER PLAY

The Jets came into Friday night 3-for-7 on the power play in the first three games of the season. San Jose presented seven more opportunities to Winnipeg tonight and the Jets took advantage scoring four times with the man advantage.

“It’s been a work in progress, and we’ve been slowly, obviously with the new PP coaches, you are going to have to grow and learn some new things,” said Perfetti.

“We’ve been getting better every game and practice and tonight it paid off.”

SJS@WPG: Perfetti scores PPG against Vitek Vanecek

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

"He truly is special"

Canada Life Centre will welcome its 20 millionth guest Friday, Oct. 18 at Jets’ Hellebuyck Night

Morrissey primed for another big year

Owning a restaurant with Josh Morrissey

Hellebuyck named second star of the week

Three things - Connor's turn in OT

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Three things - Scheifele the OT hero

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

Three things - Balanced attack

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers

Arniel feels good about second line

Winnipeg Jets host third annual Child Advocacy Game in support of Toba Centre

Venue updates and new gameday experiences for 2024-25

Venue updates and new gameday experiences for 2024-25

Practice notebook: October 7, 2024

Jets announce opening day roster for 2024-25 NHL regular season