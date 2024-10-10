Three things - Balanced attack

WInnipeg had goals from six different players in a 6-0 win in Edmonton

2425-Three_Things (EDM)
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 38th career shutout in a 6-0 win for the Winnipeg Jets over the Edmonton Oilers to open the 2024-25 season. Winnipeg blocked 29 shots and got goals from Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Samberg, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Appleton (1G, 2A), Lowry (1G, 1A), Nino Niederreiter (2A), Scheifele (1G, 1A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi-point nights. Winnipeg will head home to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in the home opener at Canada Life Centre.

LOWRY LINE DOMINANCE

To no one’s surprise, the Jets checking line of Adam Lowry, Nino Niederreiter and Mason Appleton put Winnipeg in a good place in the first period. The Jets captain opened the scoring by grabbing his own rebound and banking the shot off the pad of Stuart Skinner and into the net almost 15 minutes into the game. With 1:25 left in the opening frame, Niederreiter’s spinning pass from the half wall found Appleton streaking in and he beat Skinner to the far post for a 2-0 Winnipeg lead after 20. The Lowry line would finish the night with a combined seven points and a +9.

"Oh yeah, they can do it all. They just proved that tonight, skies the limit for them," said Connor Hellebuyck.

"When they're clicking and chemistry is going they can have multiple sides of their game, and it's fun to watch."

WPG@EDM: Appleton scores goal against Stuart Skinner

HELLEBUYCK SAVES KEY TO SECOND PERIOD

Right at the start of the second, Connor Hellebuyck denied Connor McDavid and followed that up with the rebound stop on Viktor Arvidsson. That was huge for the Jets as they scored twice in 20 seconds to make it 4-0. At 4:17, Josh Morrissey would send a seeing eye pass right onto the stick of Rasmus Kupari for his first goal as a Jet. Dylan Samberg would continue the scoring coming in from the left point at 4:37. As for the Jets goaltender, he had been away from the team dealing to spend time with his family before leaving for Edmonton yesterday. Hellebuyck did a great job locking in right from the get go.

"That's not easy. Any time you have things going on with your family and your personal life — we're all just thinking about their family," said Adam Lowry.

"To be away from the team — obviously family comes first — but to come back and to have the game he did...he's been so incredible throughout his career for us and we don't expect any different."

RECORD SETTING NIGHT FOR CONNOR

Jets forward Kyle Connor came into Wednesday night having scored in six straight season-openers and that had him tied with Cam Atkinson, Yvan Cournoyer and Mud Bruneteau for the longest streak of consecutive season opening games with a goal in NHL history. Connor would break the record at the 9:33 mark of the second, walking in on the power play and ripped a laser to the far post to make it 5-0. The Jets power play went 2-for-3 on the night.

WPG@EDM: Connor scores PPG against Stuart Skinner

