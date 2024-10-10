Three things - Balanced attack

Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 38th career shutout in a 6-0 win for the Winnipeg Jets over the Edmonton Oilers to open the 2024-25 season. Winnipeg blocked 29 shots and got goals from Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Samberg, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Appleton (1G, 2A), Lowry (1G, 1A), Nino Niederreiter (2A), Scheifele (1G, 1A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi-point nights. Winnipeg will head home to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in the home opener at Canada Life Centre.

LOWRY LINE DOMINANCE

To no one’s surprise, the Jets checking line of Adam Lowry, Nino Niederreiter and Mason Appleton put Winnipeg in a good place in the first period. The Jets captain opened the scoring by grabbing his own rebound and banking the shot off the pad of Stuart Skinner and into the net almost 15 minutes into the game. With 1:25 left in the opening frame, Niederreiter’s spinning pass from the half wall found Appleton streaking in and he beat Skinner to the far post for a 2-0 Winnipeg lead after 20. The Lowry line would finish the night with a combined seven points and a +9.

"Oh yeah, they can do it all. They just proved that tonight, skies the limit for them," said Connor Hellebuyck.

"When they're clicking and chemistry is going they can have multiple sides of their game, and it's fun to watch."