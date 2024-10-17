"He truly is special"

During a game, you will rarely see Hellebuyck lose his cool. No matter what the score is or if he lets in a goal, his emotions remain at the same level. That coolness remains through good times and bad times.

“Usually, he’s pretty good if guys make blocks on the PK, clear a rebound out front or tie up a stick. He will acknowledge that between periods, during the period he’s pretty dialled in. Part of what makes him so great if you make a mistake in front of him, he’s not going to hang you out to dry. He’s not going to single you out, make you feel small and kind of belittle you,” said Lowry.

“He will build you up. He’ll say ‘Don’t worry about it, go get the next one. I got your back.’ He’s so good about building up his teammates and more often than not he’s the one we should build up. He bails us out, he plays incredible pretty much every game he plays. He’s had an unbelievable career to this point.”

Josh Morrisey confirmed that Hellebuyck rarely gets mad but admitted the times where the 31-year-old loses his cool.

“I don’t think I’ve seen him really mad unless they take away the chocolate chip cookies on the plane. Those were gone and he was mad. The pizza that we get on the road sometimes was gone the other day, he wasn’t too happy,” joked Morrissey.

“Or when he lets in any goal. Even when that happens it’s usually a scientific thought behind it. ‘Ok, how did that go in and how am I going to figure out how to make that save in the future?’ Just a real humble guy, down to earth person, family man. Obviously with his kids now.”

Morrissey and Hellebuyck have pretty much been together from development camps and now as stars on the Jets. Then there is someone like Alex Iafallo who is entering his second season with the Jets and while he appreciated Hellebuyck’s abilities going up against him as a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

“Just a really good goalie and he always made big saves on me. But coming here, he’s awesome from the get-go,” said Iafallo.

“Great guy on and off the ice so it’s pretty cool to get to know him at the level he’s been playing at all these years.”