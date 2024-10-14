Three things - Connor's turn in OT

ANOTHER ONE

Connor Hellebuyck has allowed two goals or less in six of his past eight regular season starts, which are all wins. Hellebuyck has a 1.49 goals-against average and .951 save percentage in his past eight regular season games. His best save came with the game tied ad Marco Rossi walked in and the Jets goaltender made a huge blocker stop. The 31-year-old has enjoyed the defence first mentality carrying over from last season.

"Phenomenal. He's amazing, he truly is special," said Scheifele.

"I'm very, very lucky to be on his team for this long and another seven more years."

SPECIAL TEAMS OK

The Jets haven’t taken many penalties through the first three games of the season but when they have their penalty kill has been on point. Winnipeg is 5-for-5 so far in 2024-25 and went a perfect 3-for-3 tonight against Minnesota and they came up huge in the third period with the game tied, not allowing a single shot to a lethal Wild power play unit.

"Last year the story was we'd always come out on the wrong side of that or win in spite of the special teams," said Adam Lowry.

"It was nice to have them contribute in a positive manner."