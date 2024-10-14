Three things - Connor's turn in OT

Kyle Connor scores a power play goal in OT to beat Wild 2-1

2425-Three_Things-MIN
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets won their 11th straight regular season game going back to last season beating Minnesota 2-1 in overtime Sunday night. Kyle Connor scored the overtime winner on the power play and Mark Scheifele scored the other goal for the Jets who are now 3-0 to start the season. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets who will not play until Friday when they host San Jose.

FLAIR FOR THE DRAMATIC

Coming off his two-goal performance on Friday night, Mark Scheifele carried that feeling into the game against Minnesota. With the Wild up 1-0 in the first period, and under three seconds remaining, Adam Lowry won the face-off right to Scheifele and the 31-year-old wired a shot far post past Filip Gustavsson for his fourth of the season. It stayed 1-1 until overtime and with former Jet Zach Bogosian in the penalty box, Connor ended the game with a power play goal just 51 seconds into the extra period.

MIN@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Filip Gustavsson

MIN@WPG: Connor scores PPG against Filip Gustavsson

ANOTHER ONE

Connor Hellebuyck has allowed two goals or less in six of his past eight regular season starts, which are all wins. Hellebuyck has a 1.49 goals-against average and .951 save percentage in his past eight regular season games. His best save came with the game tied ad Marco Rossi walked in and the Jets goaltender made a huge blocker stop. The 31-year-old has enjoyed the defence first mentality carrying over from last season.

"Phenomenal. He's amazing, he truly is special," said Scheifele.

"I'm very, very lucky to be on his team for this long and another seven more years."

SPECIAL TEAMS OK

The Jets haven’t taken many penalties through the first three games of the season but when they have their penalty kill has been on point. Winnipeg is 5-for-5 so far in 2024-25 and went a perfect 3-for-3 tonight against Minnesota and they came up huge in the third period with the game tied, not allowing a single shot to a lethal Wild power play unit.

"Last year the story was we'd always come out on the wrong side of that or win in spite of the special teams," said Adam Lowry.

"It was nice to have them contribute in a positive manner."

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Three things - Scheifele the OT hero

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

Three things - Balanced attack

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers

Arniel feels good about second line

Winnipeg Jets host third annual Child Advocacy Game in support of Toba Centre

Venue updates and new gameday experiences for 2024-25

Venue updates and new gameday experiences for 2024-25

Practice notebook: October 7, 2024

Jets announce opening day roster for 2024-25 NHL regular season

Jets reduce training camp roster by two players

Three things - Hellebuyck shines in Calgary

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

Regular season just around the corner

Jets reduce training camp roster by seven players

Jets shine spotlight on local heroes

Three things - Big offensive night for Jets