Three things - Connor's turn in OT

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets won their 11th straight regular season game going back to last season beating Minnesota 2-1 in overtime Sunday night. Kyle Connor scored the overtime winner on the power play and Mark Scheifele scored the other goal for the Jets who are now 3-0 to start the season. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets who will not play until Friday when they host San Jose.
FLAIR FOR THE DRAMATIC
Coming off his two-goal performance on Friday night, Mark Scheifele carried that feeling into the game against Minnesota. With the Wild up 1-0 in the first period, and under three seconds remaining, Adam Lowry won the face-off right to Scheifele and the 31-year-old wired a shot far post past Filip Gustavsson for his fourth of the season. It stayed 1-1 until overtime and with former Jet Zach Bogosian in the penalty box, Connor ended the game with a power play goal just 51 seconds into the extra period.