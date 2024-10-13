GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue their four-game homestand on Sunday night when they host the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre. The Jets started the homestand with a 2-1 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the team’s home opener. After Sunday’s contest, the Jets have four days off before welcoming in the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s fun. It gets the adrenaline going, gets the juices going. You almost get a playoff game in October, because you get that physicality and you get that emotion into the game. The crowd will be rowdy. It will be a fun one.” - Neal Pionk on facing the Wild today.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY: With a pair of wins to start the season, the Jets have won 10 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season… The Jets had a pair of eight-game winning streaks last season, which are tied for the longest winning streak in franchise history… Winnipeg won eight consecutive games from Dec. 30-Jan. 11 and Apr. 1-18 to end the regular season.

