Owning a restaurant with Josh Morrissey

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

What's it like owning a restaurant? Hear from Josh Morrissey, star defenceman for the Winnipeg Jets as he takes us behind-the-scenes at THE 44, a delicious restaurant at Hargrave Street Market in Winnipeg!

Where the kitchen meets the blue line. Josh Morrissey X Academy Hospitality bring you a playoff menu set to satiate.

We also go in-depth with JMo and host Jamie Thomas on all things Jets so far this season, reflecting on the impact teammate Bryan Little had on his career, and so much more!

