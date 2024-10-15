Owning a restaurant with Josh Morrissey

What's it like owning a restaurant? Hear from Josh Morrissey, star defenceman for the Winnipeg Jets as he takes us behind-the-scenes at THE 44, a delicious restaurant at Hargrave Street Market in Winnipeg!

Where the kitchen meets the blue line. Josh Morrissey X Academy Hospitality bring you a playoff menu set to satiate.

We also go in-depth with JMo and host Jamie Thomas on all things Jets so far this season, reflecting on the impact teammate Bryan Little had on his career, and so much more!

Make sure to subscribe for new episodes of GROUND CONTROL, dropping on the 1st and 15th of every month.